Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Vietnamese, Bruneian leaders pledge to promote practical development of bilateral ties

October 31, 2025 - 17:23
Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah expressed his high regard and hope for stronger development of the relations with Việt Nam, including in the areas of economy, trade, energy, oil and gas, culture, and people-to-people exchange.
State President Lương Cường meets with Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah on Friday. VNA/VNS Photo

GYEONGJU – Vietnamese State President Lương Cường and Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah have agreed to further promote the relationship between the two countries, thus bringing tangible benefits to their people and contributing to peace, stability, and cooperation in the region and the world.

Meeting with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah on Friday on the sidelines of the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Gyeongju, the Republic of Korea, President Cường welcomed the Sultan’s upcoming visit to Việt Nam in 2025 and reaffirmed Việt Nam’s readiness to maintain high-level contacts and exchanges across all channels.

The State leader called for continued implementation of bilateral cooperation mechanisms and effective realisation of the Action Plan on the implementation of the Việt Nam-Brunei Comprehensive Partnership in the 2023-2027. He emphasised enhanced cooperation in the four priority areas of oil and gas, chemicals, Halal food processing, tourism, and people-to-people exchange.

President Cường affirmed commitment to facilitating Bruneian investment and business expansion, urging both countries to accelerate the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Halal cooperation.

The President urged Brunei to support Vietnamese enterprises in production and certification for agricultural and Halal products, which, he said, will enable Vietnamese goods to access the Bruneian market and integrate into the global Halal supply chain.

For his part, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah expressed his high regard and hope for stronger development of the relations with Việt Nam, including in the areas of economy, trade, energy, oil and gas, culture, and people-to-people exchange.

Congratulating Việt Nam on its re-election to the UN Human Rights Council for the 2026–2028 term, the Sultan praised Việt Nam’s increasingly active role in promoting multilateral cooperation in the world. He affirmed that Brunei will continue supporting Việt Nam through capacity-building programmes, including English language training.

Both leaders concurred to promote solidarity, unity, and maintenance of ASEAN’s central role in the region. They pledged to strengthen cooperation in regional and international issues of mutual concern, including the East Sea issue, the acceleration of negotiations for a substantive and effective Code of Conduct in the East Sea in line with international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Ban on AI misuse in draft Cybersecurity Law proposed at NA meeting

Minister of Public Security Lương Tam Quang presented a summary report on several draft laws, including amendments to the Law on National Defence and Security Industry and Industrial Mobilisation; the Law on Cybersecurity; the revised Law on Protection of State Secrets; and amendments to 10 laws related to public security.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom