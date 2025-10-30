Party leader’s spouse visits Evelina London Children’s Hospital

LONDON — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm's spouse Ngô Phương Ly has visited Evelina London Children’s Hospital, one of the most advanced and prestigious pediatric medical institutions in the United Kingdom.

The tour took place within the official visit to the UK from October 28-30 by General Secretary Lâm, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation.

Ly was briefed on the hospital’s history, operations, and cooperation with Vietnamese hospitals in surgery and medical training. She then toured the hospital’s pediatric cardiology inpatient ward, where she met young patients, offered them gifts, and expressed her sympathy and encouragement. Ly said she was deeply moved to witness firsthand one of the world’s leading models of pediatric healthcare — a combination of scientific excellence and compassion.

Healthcare is always a matter of great social concern as it directly affects quality of life, particularly the well-being of children, who deserve to be cared for and protected with utmost dedication, Ly said.

She praised Evelina London’s humane approach to pediatric care, noting with appreciation that its doctors have long participated in medical cooperation programmes in Việt Nam, providing consultations and surgeries for Vietnamese children.

The Party leader’s spouse noted that in Việt Nam, many children are born each year with congenital defects. Despite rapid national development, resources remain limited, particularly in remote and rural areas where access to quality healthcare is still a challenge.

Thanks to the expertise and compassion of Evelina London’s doctors, many Vietnamese children have undergone successful surgeries — some smiling fully for the first time after cleft palate operations, others walking again after complex orthopaedic procedures, she said.

“Their work stands as proof of the importance of international medical cooperation and as a beautiful symbol of friendship between Việt Nam and the UK,” Ly continued.

Commending the effective and humane partnership between Evelina London and Vietnamese hospitals, she expressed hope that the collaboration will continue to expand — not only in treatment, but also in training, research, and the development of a modern pediatric healthcare system, for the healthy future of children in both nations. — VNA/VNS