Outgoing Indonesian, Singaporean ambassadors bid farewell to NA Chairman

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Thursday received the Ambassadors of Indonesia and Singapore, who came to bid farewell at the end of their tenures in Việt Nam.

Receiving Indonesian Ambassador Denny Abdi, the top legislator congratulated the diplomat on successfully completing his term and praised his active contributions to strengthening the robust growth of Việt Nam–Indonesia relations in recent years.

Extending his congratulations on Abdi’s appointment as Secretary-General of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in September, Chairman Mẫn expressed his belief that, in his new position, the diplomat will continue to serve as an important bridge, helping to elevate the bilateral relationship to new heights.

The NA Chairman stressed that Indonesia holds a significant place in Việt Nam’s foreign policy, noting that the bilateral ties are built on a strong foundation laid by President Hồ Chí Minh and President Sukarno, and have been nurtured over the past 70 years by generations of leaders and people. The friendship and cooperation between Việt Nam and Indonesia have continued to flourish across the spheres of politics, economy, trade, investment, tourism, defence and security.

He highlighted the milestone of upgrading the bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the official visit to Indonesia by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and his spouse in March this year.

Pointing out the vast potential for further collaboration, Chairman Mẫn expressed his hope that bilateral trade will reach US$18 billion by 2028, and voiced his confidence that both sides will effectively implement the Action Programme to realise their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a substantive and practical manner.

Việt Nam’s National Assembly will continue strengthening cooperation with the Indonesian Parliament, sharing legislative and supervisory experiences, and promoting joint initiatives for the benefit of both nations' people, he stressed.

For his part, Abdi expressed his appreciation for Việt Nam’s valuable support during his tenure, which enabled him to fulfil his duties successfully.

The Ambassador noted that bilateral economic and trade cooperation had grown significantly, with two-way trade reaching $16.7 billion in 2024, doubling the figure in 2020. Many major Vietnamese corporations have invested in Indonesia, while Indonesian businesses are expanding their presence in Việt Nam.

At the meeting with Singaporean Ambassador Jaya Ratnam, Chairman Mẫn commended the diplomat's important contributions to advancing the Việt Nam–Singapore relationship in the areas of politics, economy, trade, investment, tourism, science and technology, and education and training.

He praised the Ambassador’s close coordination with the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore and relevant agencies in preparing for the official visit to Singapore by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm in March, during which the two countries elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The NA Chairman welcomed the signing of the 2025–2030 Action Programme to implement the partnership, witnessed by the two Prime Ministers on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Malaysia, expressing his confidence that the framework will enable both countries to unlock further cooperation potential effectively.

Highlighting steady trade growth, he noted that Singapore remains Việt Nam’s leading investor, with the Việt Nam–Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIPs) serving as a symbol of successful economic collaboration. He also thanked Singapore for its support in training Vietnamese senior officials.

Chairman Mẫn suggested both sides continue to strengthen cooperation in trade and investment, science and technology, digital transformation, green transition, and human resource development, expressing his confidence that with his deep affection for Việt Nam, the Ambassador will continue to promote the bilateral ties in any future role.

On this occasion, he thanked Singapore for its emergency relief assistance to support Vietnamese localities affected by storms and floods.

Ratnam expressed his pleasure at witnessing Việt Nam’s remarkable progress, saying Singapore greatly admires the resilience and unity of the Vietnamese people.

Concurring with the top legislator’s assessment of the bilateral ties, the Ambassador said there remains ample room for cooperation, particularly in green transition and digital transformation, and expressed his hope that the VSIP model will continue to expand, becoming greener, more digitalised, and contributing further to Việt Nam’s socio-economic development. — VNA/VNS