New rules on numbers of vice chairpersons of provincial-, commune-level People’s Councils issued

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn has signed off a resolution specifying the number of vice chairpersons of People’s Councils at the provincial and commune levels, along with the number of deputy heads of boards at these councils.

Under Resolution No 106/2025/UBTVQH15, a city formed through the merger of three provincial-level administrative units will have no more than four vice chairpersons of the People’s Council. If formed from two units, the number is no more than three, while a newly formed province also has up to three vice chairpersons.

A province that is not reorganised will have no more than two vice chairpersons of the People’s Council.

Regarding the number of deputy heads of a provincial-level People’s Council’s boards for legal affairs, economic – budgetary affairs, and cultural – social affairs in reorganised provinces or cities, the resolution sets a maximum of four deputy heads in the localities formed from three provincial-level units, and three deputy heads for those formed from two.

For the ethnic affairs board of the provincial-level People’s Council in a reorganised locality, if the board is established based on the merger of three similar boards of three former provincial-level administrative units, it may have up to four deputy heads. If it is formed through the merger of two similar boards of two former provincial-level administrative units, the number is no more than three; and if established basing on the board of a pre-merger provincial-leval administrative unit, no more than two.

The board for urban affairs of a newly formed city may have no more than two deputy heads.

In provinces or cities that have not undergone restructuring, each board of their provincial-level People’s Councils has no more than two deputy heads.

At the commune level, each People’s Council has one vice chairperson, according to the resolution.

Meanwhile, Resolution No 108/2025/UBTVQH15, also signed by Chairman Mẫn, defines the criteria for establishing an ethnic affairs board of a provincial-level People’s Council.

The board may be formed if that province or city meets at least two of the following three conditions: having over 20,000 ethnic minority residents living in concentrated communities such as villages or hamlets; having over 5,000 ethnic minority people in need of state assistance and development support; and having ethnic minority populations residing in strategic or sensitive areas in terms of national defence and security, or border areas with frequent cross-border interaction among ethnic communities.

These new regulations are part of efforts to improve the organisation and efficiency of People’s Councils at all levels following recent administrative reforms in Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS