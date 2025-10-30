Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

PM orders legal updates, staffing framework to consolidate two-tier local government system

October 30, 2025 - 02:35
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính ordered the Ministry of Home Affairs to reinforce commune-level staffing, and submit new criteria for administrative units and urban classifications.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chairs the Government meeting on the implementation of the two-tier local government model. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has ordered revision of overlapping regulations and building of a job-position framework as the basis for appropriate staffing to consolidate the two-tier local government system in November.

Presiding the Government meeting on the implementation of the two-tier local government model in Hà Nội on Wednesday, PM Chính hailed ministries, sectors, and localities’ efforts in operating the streamlined apparatus which has shown improvements in public service delivery. However, he pointed out ongoing institutional obstacles and human resources gaps, highlighting some grassroots public servants and officials lack professional expertise, management skills, legal knowledge, and digital understanding.

He ordered the Ministry of Home Affairs to reinforce commune-level staffing, and submit new criteria for administrative units and urban classifications. The Ministry of Education and Training was urged to assess local demand for education personnel, while the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment must accelerate the development of land databases.

PM Chính emphasised accelerating digital transformation, interconnection of databases, and administrative simplification. The Ministry of Science and Technology was told to upgrade national information infrastructure to ensure seamless data sharing between government platforms and national databases.

Setting the goal of resolving limitations and obstacles related to two-tier local government operation in 2025, he expressed his hope that the whole political system will continue demonstrating determination, efforts and drastic actions to build a modern and transparent administration in service of the people and the nation.

Nearly four months into operation, all 34 provinces and centrally run cities have reorganised public service units. More than 3,300 communes and wards have established multi-sector public service entities in line with the Party Central Committee’s guidelines and local realities.

Some 147,000 public employees left their posts under policy incentives, with 99.99 per cent receiving lump-sum pay. Decentralisation has advanced substantially, with 56 per cent of administrative missions having been delegated to local authorities. VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Việt Nam always values partnership with UK: Party chief

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm took the occasion to invite Griffiths to visit Việt Nam soon and proposed stronger collaboration in the communications work about Việt Nam’s foreign policy to CPB members and the British public to bolster understanding, and support for the friendship and cooperation between the two nations.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam opens consulate general in Chongqing

Deputy Secretary of the Chongqing Municipal Party Committee and Mayor Hu Henghua, and Director-General of the Department of Consular Affairs at China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Long Zhou congratulated Việt Nam on the opening of its consulate.
Politics & Law

NA Chairman welcomes Chief Justice of Lao Supreme People’s Court

Highlighting judicial cooperation as a vivid reflection of political trust and mutual support between the two nations,Chief Justice of the Lao Supreme People’s Court Viengthong Siphandon said her delegation’s visit aims to review court-to-court progress, share updates on judicial reforms, and discuss renewal of the 2008 cooperation agreement between the two supreme courts.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom