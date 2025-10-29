APEC 2025: Vietnamese State President attends banquet hosted by Korean leader

GYEONGJU – Việt Nam stands ready to cooperate with partners in implementing programmes and projects on energy, digital economy, circular economy, knowledge-based economy, and high-quality human resource training, State President Lương Cường said at a banquet for APEC leaders, hosted by President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday evening.

The banquet marked the first in the series of activities for leaders within the 32nd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Week.

Sharing Việt Nam’s perspective on sustainable development, President Cường emphasised the importance of a long-term vision and a comprehensive, balanced approach.

The leader stressed that joint efforts should be made to achieve the goals of peace, prosperity, and sustainable development for all economies.

He affirmed that Việt Nam stands ready to engage in mediation and reconciliation efforts, help end conflicts, build and preserve peace, and actively contribute to post-conflict reconstruction efforts of the international community.

Prosperity for all can only be achieved on the basis of sincere, equal, and mutually beneficial cooperation, grounded in mutual respect, the President said.

He said as the host of APEC 2027, Việt Nam will work closely with other member economies to build on APEC’s achievements and ensure that the Asia-Pacific remains a region of opportunity and success.

Việt Nam looks forward to welcoming all APEC leaders to the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2027 on the beautiful island of Phú Quốc, the leader said.

In his remarks, President Lee described APEC 2025 as a milestone in efforts to promote regional cooperation for a connected, innovative, and prosperous Asia-Pacific.

The RoK wishes to work with other member economies to enhance dialogue, strengthen trust, and take collective action for peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region, he said. VNA/VNS