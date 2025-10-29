Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

APEC 2025: Vietnamese State President attends banquet hosted by Korean leader

October 29, 2025 - 19:51
Sharing Việt Nam’s perspective on sustainable development, President Lương Cường emphasised the importance of a long-term vision and a comprehensive, balanced approach.    

 

State President Lương Cường (third from right) joined other APEC leaders in a banquet hosted by President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung. VNA/VNS Photo

GYEONGJU – Việt Nam stands ready to cooperate with partners in implementing programmes and projects on energy, digital economy, circular economy, knowledge-based economy, and high-quality human resource training, State President Lương Cường said at a banquet for APEC leaders, hosted by President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday evening.

The banquet marked the first in the series of activities for leaders within the 32nd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Week.

Sharing Việt Nam’s perspective on sustainable development, President Cường emphasised the importance of a long-term vision and a comprehensive, balanced approach.    

The leader stressed that joint efforts should be made to achieve the goals of peace, prosperity, and sustainable development for all economies.

He affirmed that Việt Nam stands ready to engage in mediation and reconciliation efforts, help end conflicts, build and preserve peace, and actively contribute to post-conflict reconstruction efforts of the international community.

Prosperity for all can only be achieved on the basis of sincere, equal, and mutually beneficial cooperation, grounded in mutual respect, the President said.

He said as the host of APEC 2027, Việt Nam will work closely with other member economies to build on APEC’s achievements and ensure that the Asia-Pacific remains a region of opportunity and success.

Việt Nam looks forward to welcoming all APEC leaders to the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2027 on the beautiful island of Phú Quốc, the leader said.

In his remarks, President Lee described APEC 2025 as a milestone in efforts to promote regional cooperation for a connected, innovative, and prosperous Asia-Pacific.

The RoK wishes to work with other member economies to enhance dialogue, strengthen trust, and take collective action for peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region, he said. VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

State President Lương Cường arrives in RoK for APEC Economic Leaders’ Week

Việt Nam has been an active and constructive member of APEC, making significant contributions to sustaining cooperation and ensuring the forum remains responsive to global trends. Through its initiatives, Việt Nam has helped enrich APEC’s agenda, foster innovation and reaffirm the forum’s role as a key driver of growth and economic integration in the Asia-Pacific and beyond.
Politics & Law

Lai Châu officials voice opinions on 14th Party Congress drafts

A young Party member in Lai Châu expressed his hope that the Party will continue to adopt bold policies to improve the livelihoods of ethnic communities in mountainous areas, place greater emphasis on education and health care, and promote border trade in association with preserving the cultural identity of ethnic groups.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Laos strengthen theory exchange on political system reform

Leaders from both Parties underscored the need for breakthrough measures in organisational restructuring to ensure flexibility, effectiveness and efficiency in leadership and governance, contributing to the successful implementation of each Party’s congress resolution and further strengthening the special friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos.
Politics & Law

Vietnamese President leaves for APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in RoK

President Lương Cường and the Vietnamese delegation’s presence at the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders’ Week helps demonstrate the country's strong commitment to the process of economic cooperation and integration in the Asia-Pacific region. It also reaffirms Việt Nam's role as an increasingly active, responsible, and proactive member in shaping the regional cooperation structure, ahead of its hosting of APEC in 2027.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom