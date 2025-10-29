Vietnamese President leaves for APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in RoK

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam left Hà Nội on Wednesday morning for the 32nd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Week in Gyeongju city and bilateral activities in the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Their trip, from October 29 to November 1, is made at the invitation of RoK President Lee Jae Myung.

The delegation accompanying the President includes Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn, Chairman of the Presidential Office Lê Khánh Hải, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bùi Thế Duy, and Chairman of the An Giang provincial People's Committee Hồ Văn Mừng, among others.

Việt Nam officially became a member of APEC at the 10th APEC Ministerial Meeting, held on November 15, 1998 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This marked an important milestone in the implementation of Việt Nam's foreign policy of openness, diversification and multilateralism of external relations, and economic integration into the world. Over the 27 years of its participation in APEC, Việt Nam has made a significant impact on the forum’s cooperation and always been assessed as a member with positive, responsible, and effective contributions towards realising the goals and cooperation vision as well as enhancing the role of the forum.

President Cường and the Vietnamese delegation’s presence at the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders’ Week helps demonstrate the country's strong commitment to the process of economic cooperation and integration in the Asia-Pacific region. It also reaffirms Việt Nam's role as an increasingly active, responsible, and proactive member in shaping the regional cooperation structure, ahead of its hosting of APEC in 2027.

Given that the RoK is one of Việt Nam’s leading economic partners and amid the strong development of Việt Nam – RoK relations, the visit also provides an opportunity for the two sides to strengthen their political foundation, effectively implement high-level agreements, and make bilateral cooperation more substantive and result-oriented, thus contributing to each country’s development goals. — VNA/VNS