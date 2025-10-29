Türkiye–Việt Nam relations: an overview of growing ties

On October 29, Turkish citizens both at home and around the world will celebrate the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye. To mark this significant occasion, Türkiye’s Ambassador to Việt Nam, Korhan Kemik, has penned an article reflecting on the nation's rich history and highlighting the growing bilateral relationship between Türkiye and Việt Nam.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1978, Türkiye and Việt Nam have built a relationship grounded in mutual understanding, respect for sovereignty and a shared commitment to sustainable development.

Celebrating a century of the Republic

On October 29, the Turkish people at home and abroad will celebrate the 102nd anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye with pride and joy.

On this special day, we honour Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of our Republic, and all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for their homeland. Atatürk’s vision and ideas continue to illuminate the path of our nation, inspiring the Turkish people to uphold the principles of independence and progress.

Republic Day stands as a testament to the solidarity, resilience and courage that form the essence of Turkish national identity. These values continue to shape Türkiye’s unwavering commitment to cooperation, development and peace across the globe.

Shared historical visions

Despite the geographical distance between Türkiye and Việt Nam, the two nations share the same patriotic spirit. The leadership and ideals of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and Hồ Chí Minh were instrumental in the liberation and nation-building processes of their respective countries. Both founded self-reliant states guided by the ideals of independence and modernisation.

Türkiye: a dynamic global actor

The Century of Türkiye vision, set forth by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, seeks to guide Türkiye toward a future marked by progress, development and active global engagement.

Today, Türkiye—situated at the nexus of Europe and Asia—is a dynamic and influential actor on the global stage. With a nominal GDP of around US$1.32 trillion, Türkiye ranks as the 17th-largest economy in the world, according to the World Bank. It also maintains the third-largest diplomatic network globally, with 252 missions across continents.

Guided by a principled, multidimensional foreign policy, Türkiye promotes stability and prosperity through dialogue and partnership. The Asia Anew Initiative, launched in 2019, embodies this approach by fostering a comprehensive and forward-looking policy toward Asia, home to the rising powers of the 21st century.

Political relations on the rise

Over the years, political relations between Türkiye and Việt Nam have deepened, reflecting Türkiye’s broader foreign policy that emphasises dialogue, solidarity and mutual respect. Türkiye regards Việt Nam as a key partner in Asia and commends its impressive socio-economic transformation, which has made the country a rising star in its region.

Since 1978, cooperation has advanced steadily, gaining particular momentum in recent years. High-level visits and strengthened legal frameworks have fostered a climate of trust and shared purpose. In 2025, Türkiye’s Minister of National Defence Yaşar Güler, President of Defence Industries Prof Dr Haluk Görgün and Minister of Justice Yılmaz Tunç visited Việt Nam, while Việt Nam’s Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyễn Đức Hải paid a visit to Türkiye.

Moreover, Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Lương Cường met on the sidelines of the UN 80th General Assembly in New York, reaffirming their shared determination to elevate bilateral relations to new heights.

Expanding economic cooperation

The dynamic political dialogue has been matched by significant progress in economic relations. Bilateral trade surpassed $3 billion in 2024, a record level and a powerful symbol of deepening mutual trust.

Việt Nam has become one of Türkiye’s most important trade partners in Southeast Asia, while Türkiye ranks as Việt Nam’s largest investment partner in the Middle East and Western Asia. A growing number of Turkish companies are actively seeking business and investment opportunities in Việt Nam, particularly in infrastructure, manufacturing, high technology and logistics—sectors that embody the two countries’ shared commitment to sustainable development and innovation.

A hallmark of this cooperation is the passenger terminal of Long Thành International Airport, a flagship project implemented by a Turkish-led consortium. This milestone not only highlights Turkish engineering excellence but also signals vast potential for future collaboration in Việt Nam’s infrastructure and development agenda.

Promising defence collaboration

Türkiye’s defence industry has undergone a remarkable transformation. Supported by advanced technology, innovative design and strong local production, Türkiye has built a solid foundation for international defence cooperation, particularly in Asia.

The defence sector has therefore emerged as a promising frontier of cooperation between Türkiye and Việt Nam. The recent visits of Türkiye’s defence leadership to Hà Nội have provided valuable opportunities to explore concrete avenues of partnership.

The signing of two key documents in 2025 — the Defence Cooperation Agreement in May and the Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Industry Cooperation in July — established the necessary institutional framework for sustained dialogue. Furthermore, the opening of military attaché offices in Ankara and Hà Nội marks another milestone in strengthening bilateral defence relations.

Deepening people-to-people connections

Beyond politics and economics, the human dimension of Türkiye–Việt Nam relations is flourishing. The two peoples share strong family values, a love of culture and a tradition of hospitality—foundations that make cultural and educational exchange especially meaningful.

The introduction of the e-visa system for Vietnamese citizens in September 2025 and the expansion of Turkish Airlines’ daily flights between the two countries make travel easier, fostering stronger tourism and cultural linkages. At the same time, Türkiye Scholarships continue to enable talented Vietnamese students to pursue higher education in Türkiye, building bridges of understanding and lifelong friendship.

A shared vision for the future

As Türkiye celebrates the 102nd anniversary of the Proclamation of the Republic and Việt Nam marks the 80th anniversary of its Declaration of Independence alongside the 50th anniversary of national reunification, both nations look to the future with confidence and optimism.

Their shared sense of friendship, solidarity and mutual respect will continue to guide cooperation in the years ahead. Türkiye and Việt Nam’s partnership—rooted in history yet oriented toward the future—will not only strengthen bilateral ties but also contribute to regional stability, global peace and the prosperity of humankind. — VNS