Việt Nam's presence to inject new momentum into APEC discussions: Korean ambassador

HÀ NỘI – Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Việt Nam Choi Young-sam has expressed his belief that Việt Nam’s presence in the 32nd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Week will inject new momentum into discussions at the forum, contributing to inclusive growth, substantive economic cooperation across the region, and stronger collaboration among APEC member economies.

He made the remark while talking to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of State President Lương Cường’s working trip to attend the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders’ Week and bilateral activities in the RoK from October 29 to November 1.

Choi perceived that the visit holds profound significance both bilaterally and regionally.

In terms of bilateral relations, he said that during Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s state visit to the RoK in August – the first of its kind since the inception of the new RoK administration, the two countries agreed to further deepen their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and expand cooperation to future-oriented fields such as science and high technology. Building on the momentum of that visit, President Cường’s attendance at this APEC Leaders’ Week provides an opportunity for both sides to review the outcomes of General Secretary Lâm’s trip and elevate their bilateral relations to a new height.

Within the APEC framework, Việt Nam’s participation is of great importance. The country continues to play an important role in promoting economic growth and recovery in the Asia-Pacific region and globally as the APEC Chair in 2027, a key member of ASEAN, and a dynamic emerging economy.

Regarding the Việt Nam – RoK relations, the diplomat stressed that as each other’s third-largest trading partner, the two countries are strengthening cooperation towards the bilateral trade target of $150 billion by 2030. In addition, the RoK continues to consolidate its position as Việt Nam’s largest investor, with more than 10,000 Korean enterprises contributing to job creation and fast economic growth in Việt Nam.

He also highlighted the expanding partnerships in climate change response, green growth, renewable energy, and digital transformation.

According to the ambassador, Việt Nam will chair APEC activities in 2027, following its successful hostings in 2006 and 2017, a testament to its substantial contributions to peace and shared prosperity in the Asia-Pacific.

This year, it has also been an active participant in the APEC ministerial meetings on trade, finance, and food security. The 3rd APEC Business Advisory Council Meeting, held in Hải Phòng City in July and attended by President Lường Cường, further underscored Việt Nam’s strong engagement.

Việt Nam continues to drive regional economic growth and recovery despite global uncertainties, Choi said, adding that its active participation and solid economic performance will meaningfully contribute to the APEC Leaders’ Week and further reinforce cohesion among member economies. VNA/VNS