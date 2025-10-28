Top legislator chairs ceremony to announce personnel decisions

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Trần Thanh Mẫn, who also serves as Politburo member and Secretary of the NA Party Committee, chaired a ceremony announcing personnel decisions in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

Under the decisions of the NA Party Committee’s Standing Board, Lê Quang Mạnh, Secretary-General of the NA and Chairman of the NA Office, was assigned to join the NA Party Committee and its Standing Board and to serve as Secretary of the Party Committee of the NA Office for the 2025–2030 tenure.

Nguyễn Thanh Hải, Chairwoman of the NA Committee for Science, Technology and Environment, was assigned as a member of the NA Party Committee and its Standing Board and work as Secretary of the Party Committee of the NA Committee for Science, Technology and Environment for the 2025-2030 tenure.

Nguyễn Hữu Đông, Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Deputy Affairs, was assigned to join the NA Party Committee and its Standing Board, serve as Secretary of the Party Committee of the NA Committee for Deputy Affairs for the 2025-2030 tenure, and concurrently hold the position of Head of the NA Party Committee's Organisation Board.

Presenting the decisions and assigning tasks, NA Chairman Mẫn said that these appointments demonstrate the close attention of the NA Party Committee's Standing Board to personnel affairs and Party-building work within its subordinate Party committees and advisory bodies.

He expressed his hope that the newly appointed officials, drawing on their extensive experience in both localities and central agencies, will thoroughly grasp and effectively implement the Resolution of the NA Party Organisation’s First Congress and its action plan, thereby ensuring strong leadership and sound performance in their respective units.

The NA leader also urged the officials to strengthen Party-building efforts, political and ideological education, organisational work, inspection, and internal political protection.

On behalf of the newly appointed officials, Đông pledged to continue efforts and dedication and to uphold the sense of responsibility to build a strong, clean, and creative Party Committee and to fulfill all assigned political tasks. — VNA/VNS