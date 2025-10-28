Politics & Law
Việt Nam, China conduct joint drill on counter-illegal border crossings

October 28, 2025 - 21:45
To direct and coordinate the exercise, the two sides established a joint command, with forward command units, and simulated scenarios related to illegal entry and exit activities.
Border guards at the Việt Nam-China joint drill on preventing illegal border crossings held in Lào Cai Province. — VNA/VNS Photo

LÀO CAI — The Border Guard Command of Việt Nam’s northern province of Lào Cai and the Honghe border management unit in China’s Yunnan Province jointly held a drill on preventing illegal border crossings on Tuesday.

The drill, built on the experience of the joint anti-terrorism exercises in 2015 and 2016, focused on inspecting suspicious vehicles, conducting joint border patrols and law enforcement, sealing off border areas, and apprehending violators. It particularly aimed to enhance the coordination mechanism for cross-border law enforcement and to apply professional measures to improve the quality and effectiveness of bilateral border management cooperation.

To direct and coordinate the exercise, the two sides established a joint command, with forward command units, and simulated scenarios related to illegal entry and exit activities.

Congratulating the forces on the successful exercise, Vice Chairman of the Lào Cai People’s Committee Ngô Hạnh Phúc stressed that the drill was well organised and realistic, demonstrating a high level of professionalism, mettle, responsibility, and operational coordination.

He also highlighted the swift and flexible handling of situations, which was in line with Việt Nam's foreign policy principles, including defence diplomacy, while respecting the sovereignty and independence of each nation.

The results of the exercise reflect the strengthened solidarity, mutual trust, and friendly cooperation between the border guard forces of Việt Nam and China, the official said. The successful joint drill marked a step forward in bilateral coordination in border protection and checkpoint management, contributing to mutual understanding, trust-building, and the consolidation of peace, stability and development along the shared border. — VNA/VNS

