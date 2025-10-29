Prime Minister wraps up Malaysia trip to attend 47th ASEAN Summit

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and a Vietnamese delegation arrived in Hà Nội’s Nội Bài International Airport on Tuesday evening, concluding their successful working trip to attend the 47th ASEAN Summit and related summits in Malaysia at the invitation of PM Anwar Ibrahim.

During his three days in Kuala Lumpur, PM Chính had a busy schedule with nearly fifty multilateral and bilateral activities, including attending ASEAN meetings and events, ASEAN summits with partners, and holding bilateral meetings with almost all ASEAN leaders as well as leaders of partner countries and international organisations participating in the summits.

His attendance and practical contributions at the 47th ASEAN Summit and related summits reaffirmed the strategic importance of ASEAN in Việt Nam’s foreign policy. It also conveyed a strong message of Việt Nam’s proactive, active, and responsible participation in building a united, resilient, inclusive, and sustainable ASEAN Community. At the same time, it demonstrated Việt Nam’s efforts to help maintain and strengthen ASEAN’s central role and responsible voice for peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.

In particular, through bilateral meetings between PM Chính and leaders of various countries and organisations, both sides reached new directions for cooperation that meet the requirements of both parties in the new phase of development and in emerging fields.

The outcomes of the PM’s trip continue to effectively implement the foreign policy set forth by the 13th National Party Congress, Conclusion No. 59-KL/TW of the Politburo on orientations for Việt Nam’s participation in ASEAN until 2030, Directive No. 25-CT/TW of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on enhancing multilateral diplomacy until 2030, and Resolution No. 59-NQ/TW of the Politburo on international integration in the new context. — VNA/VNS