Home Politics & Law

Lai Châu officials voice opinions on 14th Party Congress drafts

October 29, 2025 - 15:08
A young Party member in Lai Châu expressed his hope that the Party will continue to adopt bold policies to improve the livelihoods of ethnic communities in mountainous areas, place greater emphasis on education and health care, and promote border trade in association with preserving the cultural identity of ethnic groups.

 

Phan Văn Cốc, Secretary of the Party Committee of Hủa Bum commune, Lai Châu province. VNA/VNS Photos

LAI CHÂU — Officials and Party members in Lai Châu province have made dedicated contributions to the draft documents for the upcoming 14th National Party Congress, focusing on guiding viewpoints and development goals that aim for achieving rapid and sustainable national progress with a long-term vision towards 2045.

According to the draft Political Report, the national development goal for the new period is to become a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030; and a developed, high-income nation and a peaceful, independent, democratic, prosperous, civilised, and happy Việt Nam steadily advancing toward socialism by 2045.

 

Đào Thị Thanh Nhàn, deputy head of the provincial Party Committee's Board for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation. 

Đào Thị Thanh Nhàn, deputy head of the provincial Party Committee's Board for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, highlighted her particular interest in the content of strengthening the building and rectification of the Party and a clean, strong, and comprehensive political system. She noted that this task has been actively and effectively implemented in practice, though some limitations remain. Therefore, she viewed its inclusion as a guiding principle in the draft Political Report as both appropriate and essential.

She added that Party members in Lai Châu strongly support the orientation of rapid and sustainable development based on science, technology, innovation, and the promotion of human resources, which she described as the key for mountainous provinces like Lai Châu to keep pace with the nation’s overall development.

Phan Văn Cốc, Secretary of the Party Committee of Hủa Bum commune, stressed that achieving the goals set out in the draft documents requires solidairity and concerted effort from the entire society. He underscored the particularly important role of exemplary conduct by officials and Party members.

He suggested that the draft documents should highlight comprehensive and decisive solutions to ensure that all officials and Party members are fully aware of their responsibility to set examples and effectively implement the Party Central Committee’s resolutions and conclusions on building and rectifying the Party and political system, in close connection with studying and following President Hồ Chí Minh's thought, morality, and style.

After studying the draft documents, Vùi Thế Mạnh, a young Party member working at the provincial General Hospital, said the guiding viewpoints and objectives for Party building and national development in the new phase are clearly and comprehensively defined. He expressed his hope that the Party will continue to adopt bold policies to improve the livelihoods of ethnic communities in mountainous areas, place greater emphasis on education and health care, and promote border trade in association with preserving the cultural identity of ethnic groups. — VNA/VNS

