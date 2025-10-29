Việt Nam, Laos strengthen theory exchange on political system reform

ĐÀ NẴNG — The 12th Theory Conference between the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) took place in the central city of Đà Nẵng on Tuesday, focusing on restructuring and organising the political system to meet new development requirements.

The event aimed to implement the cooperation agreement between the two Parties on theoretical and practical research.

The Vietnamese delegation was led by Nguyễn Xuân Thắng, Politburo member, President of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics and Chairman of the Central Theory Council. The Lao delegation was headed by Politburo member and Deputy Prime Minister Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune.

Leaders from both Parties emphasised that amid rapid global and regional changes, Party building and political system development face new demands. They underscored the need for breakthrough measures in organisational restructuring to ensure flexibility, effectiveness and efficiency in leadership and governance, contributing to the successful implementation of each Party’s congress resolution and further strengthening the special friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos.

Thắng said the conference provided a platform for the two Parties to exchange theoretical and practical issues in reorganising the political system. It also enabled scientists from both countries to share information, research approaches and lessons learned in strengthening Party and State institutions. He expressed his hope that the two sides would continue regular exchanges to promote reform and sustainable development in each country.

Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune praised the theme’s relevance, congratulating Việt Nam on achievements in streamlining its central and local apparatuses, which have enhanced efficiency, saved resources and fostered innovation. He said the LPRP is also advancing organisational reforms in line with the Resolution of its eleventh National Congress, aiming to meet national development needs and support international integration.

Delegates from both sides presented papers analysing theoretical and practical issues in political system organisation, and discussed challenges related to institutional frameworks, organisational awareness and human resources capacity.

The outcomes of the conference are expected to contribute to refining each Party’s policies and orientations in the new period.

Both sides agreed to hold the thirteenth Theory Conference in Laos, with details to be finalised later. — VNA/VNS