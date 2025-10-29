Việt Nam, Cambodia vow to strengthen comprehensive defence cooperation

HCM CITY — The Ministries of National Defence of Việt Nam and Cambodia agreed to continue strengthening their trusted, comprehensive, and substantive cooperation at the eighth Việt Nam–Cambodia Defence Policy Dialogue, held in HCM City on Wednesday.

The event was co-chaired by Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoàng Xuân Chiến and General Chay Saing Yun, Permanent Secretary of State of the Ministry of National Defence of Cambodia.

In his opening remarks, Chiến affirmed that the dialogue aimed at practically implementing the outcomes of the meeting between the Politburo of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and the Standing Board of the Cambodian People’s Party Central Committee held in February 2025. The dialogue also aims at promoting the second Việt Nam–Cambodia Border Defence Friendship Exchange, the Protocol on Bilateral Defence Cooperation for the 2025-2029 period, and the 2025 Cooperation Plan between the two ministries.

Expressing his gratitude for the effective cooperation and support of the Việt Nam People’s Army, General Chay Saingyun reaffirmed that the ministry remains steadfast in its commitment to consolidating the traditional friendship, solidarity, good neighbourliness, and mutually beneficial cooperation between the armies and people of both nations.

The two sides will continue to strengthen trust, comprehensive, and substantive defence cooperation, focusing on enhancing delegation exchanges, high-level and all-level meetings and contacts; improving the effectiveness of existing cooperation mechanisms; and maintaining effective cooperation in training human resources.

They will collaborate on border management and protection on land and at sea; continue mutual assistance and support, and promote defence-economic cooperation; while increasing coordination in communications and education for military personnel of both countries on the history, significance, and importance of the friendly relations between the people and armed forces of the two nations.

Cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries, as well as between those of Việt Nam, Laos, and Cambodia will be strengthened and deepened.

During the dialogue, both sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of shared concern, and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining the traditional friendship, good neighbourliness, solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two nations.

The two officials signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Vietnamese and Cambodian Ministries of National Defence on cooperation in the field of military and defence law, and the minutes of the dialogue. — VNA/VNS