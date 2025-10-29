Ninh Bình residents hail contents of 14th National Party Congress’s draft documents

NINH BÌNH — People and businesses in the northern province of Ninh Bình have showed their appreciation for the contents of draft documents for the upcoming 14th National Party Congress, saying they highlight the country’s development achievements, identify key challenges, and set specific goals for building a fast and sustainable future for the nation.

Dương Hồng Phiên, deputy head of the Division for Socio-Cultural Affairs under the Vụ Bản Commune People's Committee, agreed and hailed the contents of the draft documents, as they all place people at the centre of development, and aim to ensure social welfare for them.

As an official in charge of cultural affairs, Phiên said he feels honoured as the content of "building and developing Vietnamese culture and people comprehensively" continues to be identified as a key, consistent task in the process of renewal.

In practice, the "All people unite to build a cultural life" movement is developing widely in the locality. Cultural institutions such as cultural houses, libraries, community learning centres, and heritage sites are receiving due investments, becoming essential spaces for public engagement.

He proposed the State prioritise investing in and mobilising social resources for cultural development, strengthen the movement to build cultural life at the grassroots level, and promote the construction of new-style rural areas and civilised urban areas.

Especially, the State should improve the quality of the culture-related workforce while advancing digital transformation and further enhancing the role of intellectuals, artists, and cultural workers, Phiên added.

Nguyễn Văn Sinh, Secretary of the Minh Đức village Party Cell in Cổ Lễ Commune, assessed that the draft documents clearly reflect the spirit of renewal, not only focusing on the speed of economic growth but also valuing the quality of life and happiness of the people.

In recent years, the lives of rural residents have changed significantly, with State policies reaching the people in more practical ways, such as health insurance, tuition support, social housing programmes, and assistance for the poor and elderly. These humane, comprehensive, and inclusive policies have helped strengthen the people's trust and revived the collective strength of the nation. The people also hope that the State will pay attention to repairing and building village cultural houses and sports fields to serve community activities, as well as support poor households, families with special circumstances, and those facing hardship to help them rise in life.

Meanwhile,Lương Văn Trường, Director of the Nam Đại Dương Youth Cooperative, is very pleased to see that the draft documents for the 14th National Party Congress continue to clearly affirm the role of the private sector. In this context, cooperatives and private enterprises are recognised as one of the key drivers of the economy.

From the perspective of a cooperative manager, Trường showed his hope that in the coming time, policies supporting businesses, especially small- and medium-sized enterprises, will be implemented more comprehensively, particularly in the areas of credit and technological innovation.

When the business environment is transparent and stable, firms will be more confident in making long-term investments, thus allowing the private sector to contribute more strongly to the goal of green growth and sustainable development alongside the country, he added. — VNA/VNS