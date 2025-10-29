Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam opens consulate general in Chongqing

October 29, 2025 - 22:36
Deputy Secretary of the Chongqing Municipal Party Committee and Mayor Hu Henghua, and Director-General of the Department of Consular Affairs at China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Long Zhou congratulated Việt Nam on the opening of its consulate.
Vietnamese and Chinese leaders cutthe ribbon to open the Vietnamese Consulate General in Chongqing. VNA/VNS Photo

BEIJUNG – A ceremony was held in China's Chongqing city on Wednesday to inaugurate the Vietnamese Consulate General in Chongqing, marking a new milestone in friendship and cooperation between the two countries, and between Việt Nam and China's western region in particular.

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to China Phạm Thanh Bình emphasised that the establishment of the Vietnamese Consulate General in Chongqing underscores the consistent policy of the Vietnamese Party and State to continuously strengthen and expand friendship and cooperation with China.

The new mission not only carries important political and diplomatic significance but also opens a new, direct, and effective channel connecting Việt Nam with China’s dynamic localities, contributing to deepening the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries and promote the building of a Việt Nam–China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, he said.

The diplomat noted that as Việt Nam–China relations have developed positively in recent years, cooperation between localities of the two countries has become increasingly vibrant and effective, emerging as a bright spot in bilateral ties. The Chongqing–Sichuan region, he said, is emerging as one of China’s leading industrial, logistics, and science–technology hubs.

An increasing number of Vietnamese localities have been strengthening friendly cooperation with Chongqing and Sichuan in areas such as transport, logistics, high-tech agriculture, tourism, culture, education, and people-to-people exchanges.

Deputy Secretary of the Chongqing Municipal Party Committee and Mayor Hu Henghua, and Director-General of the Department of Consular Affairs at China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Long Zhou congratulated Việt Nam on the opening of its consulate, saying that the event holds significant meaning as both countries celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 2025 Year of Việt Nam–China Humanistic Exchange, marking a new step of development in bilateral friendship and cooperation.

They affirmed that the Chinese Foreign Ministry and Chongqing authorities will work closely to facilitate the consulate’s operations, helping it serve as a bridge for exchanges and cooperation between Chongqing, Sichuan, and Vietnamese localities. They expressed confidence that the Consulate General will make active contributions to strengthening the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and advancing the building of a China–Việt Nam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, while further promoting collaboration and exchanges between Chongqing, Sichuan, and Vietnamese provinces in the coming years.

Việt Nam’s Consul General in Chongqing Bùi Nguyên Long said the establishment of the Consulate General concretises the common perceptions and high-level agreements reached between leaders of both Parties and States, reflecting the strong commitment of both sides to advancing the Việt Nam–China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in a more practical, effective, and sustainable manner.

He added that the mission will serve as a new bridge linking Việt Nam with Chongqing and Sichuan, promoting delegation exchanges between ministries, agencies, and localities; boosting cooperation in economy, trade, investment, culture, tourism, education, and people-to-people engagement; and fostering greater mutual understanding, trust, and friendship between the people of both nations. VNA/VNS

