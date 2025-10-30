Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam always values partnership with UK: Party chief

October 30, 2025 - 01:41
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm met with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Britain (CPB) Robert Griffiths in London on Wednesday. VNA/VNS Photo

LONDON – The Vietnamese Party and State always attach much importance to strengthening cooperation with the UK, building on past achievements to advance shared interests and contribute to peace, stability, and development in the region and the world, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm has said.

At a meeting with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Britain (CPB) Robert Griffiths in London on Wednesday as part of his official visit to the European country, Party General Secretary Lâm said that his trip aims at enhancing the cooperation between the two countries. He highlighted that Việt Nam wishes to learn from the UK’s experience in policy formulation and long-term national development planning in the new period.

He briefed the CPB leader on Việt Nam’s situation, stressing the Vietnamese Party, State and people always bear in mind and value the deep solidarity and valuable support extended by communists and progressive people in the UK during the Southeast Asian country’s past struggle for independence and reunification, as well as in its ongoing cause of national construction and defence.

The Vietnamese leader suggested the CPV and CPB consider theory exchange and share their viewpoints on regional and international issues of mutual concerns such as workers’ rights and sustainable development. He also recommended closer coordination at forums for political parties, particularly the International Meeting of Communist and Workers’ Parties.

He took the occasion to invite Griffiths to visit Việt Nam soon and proposed stronger collaboration in the communications work about Việt Nam’s foreign policy to CPB members and the British public to bolster understanding, and support for the friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

He expressed his hope to receive the CBP’s assistance in collecting historical materials related to President Hồ Chí Minh while he was in the UK, including documents connected to the founding of the CPV.

The British party leader, for his part, stressed that Party General Secretary Lâm’s visit is a milestone in advancing the traditional friendship between the two countries, and praised Việt Nam’s remarkable socio-economic progress under the CPV leadership.

Reaffirming the long-standing bonds of friendship and solidarity between the two countries, Griffiths stressed that the CPB has always supported efforts to enhance the relations between the two Parties and nations.

He highlighted the coordination of the CPB and the Britain-Việt Nam Friendship Society to promote the land and people of Việt Nam, and preserve Vietnamese culture and language among overseas Vietnamese, saying the CPB supports initiatives to strengthen bilateral ties.

The two leaders concurred to boost cooperation and develop the traditional friendship between the two countries, for the long-term benefit of their peoples and for peace, security, and sustainable development in the region and the whole world. VNA/VNS

More on this story

Politics & Law

Việt Nam opens consulate general in Chongqing

Deputy Secretary of the Chongqing Municipal Party Committee and Mayor Hu Henghua, and Director-General of the Department of Consular Affairs at China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Long Zhou congratulated Việt Nam on the opening of its consulate.
Politics & Law

NA Chairman welcomes Chief Justice of Lao Supreme People’s Court

Highlighting judicial cooperation as a vivid reflection of political trust and mutual support between the two nations,Chief Justice of the Lao Supreme People’s Court Viengthong Siphandon said her delegation’s visit aims to review court-to-court progress, share updates on judicial reforms, and discuss renewal of the 2008 cooperation agreement between the two supreme courts.
Politics & Law

State President Lương Cường arrives in RoK for APEC Economic Leaders’ Week

Việt Nam has been an active and constructive member of APEC, making significant contributions to sustaining cooperation and ensuring the forum remains responsive to global trends. Through its initiatives, Việt Nam has helped enrich APEC’s agenda, foster innovation and reaffirm the forum’s role as a key driver of growth and economic integration in the Asia-Pacific and beyond.

