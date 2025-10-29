Party chief meets with Duke of Richmond in London

LONDON – Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and his spouse Ngô Phương Ly met with Duke of Richmond Charles Henry Gordon-Lennox and his spouse in London on Wednesday morning (local time).

General Secretary Lâm highlighted the enduring friendship between Việt Nam and the UK, which has grown stronger over time. During this visit made at the invitation of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the two sides discussed a range of important issues to elevate bilateral ties to a new, higher level of trust and cooperation. He welcomed the Duke and the British Royal Family’s strong support for this goal.

Having admired the blend of natural beauty and historic architecture on prior UK visits, the Vietnamese leader praised the Duke and Duchess’s dedication to preserving Goodwood House, a generational cultural landmark that has evolved into a world-class hub for culture, sports, and arts.

Việt Nam attaches importance to preserving and upholding its traditional cultural heritage, viewing it as a vital source of national strength and identity, he said. He expressed confidence that the two nations, both steeped in rich cultures, could expand people-to-people exchanges and deepen cooperation in culture, arts, and sports. Such activities, he said, would enrich and deepen the bilateral comprehensive partnership.

The Duke of Richmond, in reply, expressed delight at the growing bilateral ties, calling the visit an important milestone as both sides upgraded their ties to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and wider collaboration across multiple sectors.

Though he has yet to visit Việt Nam, he said he is familiar with its beauty, culture and people, and hoped to travel there soon to experience its vibrant growth and heritage firsthand. He also offered condolences to the Vietnamese hit by recent floods and expressed hope to host General Secretary Lâm and his spouse at Goodwood House soon.

The two first ladies shared views on art, cultural preservation and heritage development, agreeing that culture, arts and sports bridge peoples and enable broader cooperation. They also discussed childcare and education, stressing that investing in children secures the future. Ly sought to draw on the Duchess’s expertise in these areas.

On this occasion, General Secretary Lâm invited the Duke and his spouse to visit Việt Nam soon to advance discussions on cooperation, especially in culture and people-to-people exchanges. VNA/VNS