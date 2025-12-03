Hà Nội, Vientiane agree to further step up comprehensive cooperation

VIENTIANE — Hà Nội and Vientiane have agreed to further consolidate their comprehensive cooperation across all channels and fields, reaffirming their determination to deepen existing achievements while expanding cooperation into new areas.

Both capitals will prioritise the substantive implementation of strategic orientations endorsed by senior leaders of Việt Nam and Laos, with a focus on infrastructure connectivity, economic links and enhanced people-to-people exchanges.

The consensus was reached on December 2 during the talks between Nguyễn Duy Ngọc, Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee, and Anouphap Tounalom, Secretary of the Vientiane Party Committee and Chairman of the Vientiane People’s Council.

The meeting took place within the framework of the state visit to Laos by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Tô Lâm and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam.

Ngọc congratulated Laos on its significant achievements over 50 years of national construction and 40 years of reform. He noted the country’s stable GDP growth and improved living standards, which have reinforced Laos’ position regionally and internationally.

Both sides reaffirmed the longstanding cooperation between the two capitals as an essential pillar of Việt Nam–Laos ties.

The leaders of Hà Nội and Vientiane praised the progress delivered under their 2022–2025 cooperation memorandum, citing effective joint programmes, projects and annual high-level exchanges.

Strategic cooperation has been advanced through two city-level agreements and eight agreements between departments and agencies, covering Party building, economic collaboration, investment, agriculture, health, education and people-to-people exchanges.

Education partnerships, scholarships and training for officials and skilled workers have also made tangible contributions, supported by experience-sharing forums and investment promotion activities.

Looking ahead, both sides agreed to step up cooperation in Party and political system building, expand training for officials and implement economic support projects for Vientiane. Economic and trade ties will be prioritised, with greater support for enterprises and major corporations from Hà Nội to invest in Laos.

Cooperation will also be strengthened in transport connectivity, logistics, tourism, trade, agriculture and agricultural product processing, including efforts to connect distribution networks and promote the circulation of goods in both capitals.

The two cities were committed to advancing the implementation of contents outlined in the Việt Nam–Laos Joint Statement, the plan to realise high-level agreements between the two Politburos, and the cooperation framework for 2026–2030. They will also organise investment, trade, tourism, cultural and people-to-people exchange activities to celebrate the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation during the Việt Nam–Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year 2027.

Later the same day, Hà Nội received a second-class Development Order for its contributions to bilateral cooperation.

Hà Nội’s development assistance projects to build the headquarters of the Vientiane Department of Justice and the Vientiane People’s Procuracy, completed in April 2024, were highlighted as a symbol of the enduring friendship between the two capitals and a meaningful contribution to Vientiane’s social development.

At the ceremony, Ngọc described the honour as both a source of pride and a motivation to further cultivate the exemplary ties between Hà Nội and Vientiane.

Hà Nội reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with the Lao Party and State, Vientiane and other Lao localities to uphold solidarity and mutual support.

The city pledged to intensify cooperation with Vientiane, especially in economic and trade relations, education and training, human resources development, healthcare, digital transformation and people-to-people exchange, contributing to the socio-economic objectives of both capitals, deeper international integration and peace, stability and development in the region and the world. VNA/VNS