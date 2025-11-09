New schools to be built in Việt Nam's border areas as nationwide groundbreaking begins

THANH HÓA — Investing in education is investing for development, said Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Sunday as he attended a groundbreaking ceremony for a school in the border commune of Yên Khương in Thanh Hóa Province.

The event marks the start of construction on 72 inter-level primary and junior secondary boarding schools in border communes across Việt Nam’s mainland frontier, with groundbreaking ceremonies held simultaneously in 15 provinces nationwide.

Việt Nam currently has 956 schools in 248 mainland border communes, including around 22 ethnic boarding schools and 160 ethnic semi-boarding schools benefiting from State policies. These institutions provide students in remote border areas, particularly ethnic children, with access to general education.

In September this year, the Government issued Resolution No 298/NQ-CP implementing the Politburo’s conclusion on building schools in border communes. Accordingly, 248 inter-level primary and junior secondary boarding schools will be built in all mainland border communes, with 100 to begin construction in 2025.

Minister of Education and Training Nguyễn Kim Sơn said that, following the directives of the Party and State leaders, the ministry has coordinated with 22 border cities and provinces to review local needs, select locations, and prepare plans for school construction.

To date, 28 schools have already begun construction. With the 72 schools breaking ground today, this year will see a total of 100 schools being built.

Speaking at the event, PM Chính emphasised that education and training are always considered the nation’s top priority, forming the foundation for human development and national progress.

Referring to the Politburo’s Resolution No 71-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in education and training and Conclusion No 81-TB/TW on building schools in border areas, PM Chính said the Government has worked urgently and decisively to implement this initiative.

The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) was tasked with reviewing policies and regulations, ensuring that students in border communes receive full boarding and semi-boarding benefits.

Other focuses include training teachers who can speak ethnic languages, ensuring allowances for educators in these areas, and establishing partnerships between schools nationwide and those in border communes.

The PM also noted that starting next year, English will be taught as a second language nationwide, requiring adequate facilities for English and IT learning, as well as for other subjects such as music and physical education.

He assigned the Ministry of Construction to design model school plans adaptable to local conditions, and the Ministry of Finance to ensure balanced funding from central and local budgets, with additional contributions from businesses, philanthropists and other lawful sources.

Border provincial authorities are tasked with providing land, ensuring essential infrastructure such as electricity, water, telecommunications and drainage at the boarding schools, and mobilising local forces to participate in and monitor construction, ensuring rightful conduct and efficiency.

PM Chính commended the MoET, relevant departments, construction units, educators and border residents for their commitment to this meaningful programme. He expressed gratitude towards social organisations, enterprises and individuals in the country and abroad for their constant support.

To ensure the new schools are ready for the next academic year in 2026, the Government leader requested proactive leadership from the MoET, heads of relevant ministries and agencies and local authorities.

He urged them to frequently visit construction sites, promptly address difficulties, and facilitate the work of contractors, builders, and supervisors to ensure smooth progress, ensuring completion on time, in compliance with regulations, and with high quality.

Each new school, he said, will “sow the seeds of knowledge, nurture wisdom, light up dreams, and realise aspirations” of students, serving as a symbol of great national solidarity.

The PM emphasised five requirements for construction units, which are ensuring quality and progress in site clearance and material supply; maintaining technical and aesthetic standards, environmental hygiene and occupational safety; preventing corruption and misconduct; and ensuring that every investment brings tangible benefits to students, teachers and parents, while contributing to local socio-economic development.

He called on the Việt Nam Fatherland Front to continue mobilising social contributions in building and renovating schools in border communes for the children.

Expressing gratitude to teachers working in remote, mountainous and border areas, PM Chính said that they are ‘silent soldiers’ bringing knowledge to the farthest corners, sowing seeds of faith and aspiration.

The new schools built today, he said, are the most meaningful tribute to these teachers who have tirelessly brought education to the villages and guarded the nation’s frontier with dedication and responsibility. He also encouraged students to nurture their dreams and contribute to the country’s prosperity.

Under the leadership of the Party and the State and with the concerted efforts of the entire political system, PM Chính expressed confidence that the programme will fulfil its goals – ensuring that every child in border areas has access to education, nurtured in a positive environment – thereby fostering rapid and sustainable development in border areas and contributing to the country’s development progress.

On the same day, Deputy PMs Phạm Thị Thanh Trà, Trần Hồng Hà, Lê Thành Long, Mai Văn Chính, Nguyễn Chí Dũng, Hồ Đức Phớc and Bùi Thanh Sơn also attended school groundbreaking ceremonies in the border areas of Lào Cai, Lạng Sơn, Điện Biên, Tuyên Quang, Đắk Lắk, Lâm Đồng and An Giang provinces. — VNS