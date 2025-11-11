Party chief meets with outstanding individuals joining grassroots security and order protection

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has called on forces participating in security and order protection at the grassroots level to continue working closely with local Party committees and authorities, aiming to build a strong, widespread, and effective network capable of meeting operational requirements and tasks.

The Party chief made the remarks at a meeting in Hà Nội on Tuesday with 70 exemplary individuals and collectives from forces joining security and order protection at the grassroots level nationwide.

He urged these forces to actively mobilise local communities to implement the Party's guidelines and the State's policies, participate in preventing and detecting crimes, combat social evils, and address other legal violations.

The General Secretary also encouraged the expansion of successful models and best practices in the nationwide movement to protect national security, as well as continued collaboration with public security forces to assist residents during emergencies, natural disasters, storms and floods, and rescue operations.

Highlighting the strategic importance of grassroots security, General Secretary Lâm noted that the Party and State established these forces to leverage local personnel with long-term experience, close ties to the communities, and in-depth knowledge of local populations, customs, and conditions. Their role is to assist commune-level public security forces in carrying out security and public order tasks. Over the past year, grassroots security has been maintained effectively, with the nationwide movement to protect national security deepening substantially. Their contributions are considered a vital part of the overall achievements of the People’s Public Security Force.

General Secretary Lâm acknowledged and praised the accomplishments of forces participating in grassroots security and order protection, particularly the 70 collectives and individuals attending the meeting, recognising their exemplary performance and contributions.

He reaffirmed that the Party, State, and Ministry of Public Security (MPS) will continue to pay attention to and support these forces to ensure that they can perform their functions and tasks effectively.

The Party chief also highlighted the increasing complexity of security and public order issues, urging the MPS to work closely with local authorities, regularly review operational needs, provide necessary equipment, and improve facilities to ensure the safety and efficiency of these forces. He called for gradual attention to, and support of, policies and benefits for personnel in line with local economic conditions.

At the meeting, exemplary individuals reported on their achievements and proposed additional support, including transport, fuel, and other policies, to help them carry out their duties effectively. — VNA/VNS