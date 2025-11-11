15th NA’s 10th session mulls over regulations on lawful activities related to drugs

HÀ NỘI — The plenary sitting on Tuesday morning of the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s ongoing 10th session is set to hear the presentations and verification reports on several draft laws.

The drafts include the law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the law on citizen reception, the law on complaints, and the law on denunciations; the amended law on investment; and the revised law on drug prevention and control.

The legislature then discussed in the hall two draft laws on civil judgment enforcement (amended) and on judicial expertise (amended).

The draft amended law on investment has been developed under fast-track procedures, aiming to institutionalise the Party’s resolutions, promptly address legal obstacles, streamline administrative procedures in investment and business, and create favourable conditions for people and enterprises.

The draft amended law on drug prevention and control, consisting of eight chapters and 53 articles, introduces several major changes compared to the current law. These include amending and supplementing regulations on the control of lawful activities related to drugs by adding provisions on animal feed and aquaculture feed containing narcotic substances or precursors, and revising the definition of “precursor.”

The draft also refines regulations on the management of individuals who illegally use drugs, drug rehabilitation, and post-rehabilitation management. It adds provisions on escorting violators to designated sites for drug testing and managing drug users without stable residences, among other new measures.

In the afternoon session, the NA discussed in groups three draft laws – the law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the law on citizen reception, the law on complaints, and the law on denunciations; the amended law on investment; and the revised law on drug prevention and control. — VNA/VNS