Việt Nam–Angola 50-year ties – Strong foundation, promising future: Ambassador

HÀ NỘI — Building on the achievements of current cooperation, Việt Nam and Angola expect a promising future economic collaboration with agriculture as a spearhead area, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Angola Dương Chính Chức in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency's reporter on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries (November 12, 1975 – 2025).

Reviewing key milestones in the bilateral ties, the diplomat said that the past half-century stands as vivid testimony to the enduring friendship between the two peoples, united by their shared aspiration for independence, peace and development. On November 12, 1975 – just one day after President Agostinho Neto declared Angola’s independence –Việt Nam officially recognised and established diplomatic relations with Angola.

Politically, ties between the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) have remained a firm cornerstone of the bilateral relations.

The Cooperation Agreement for 2024–2029 reaffirms both sides’ determination to elevate their partnership. High-level exchanges have been maintained regularly, including visits to Angola by State President Trần Đức Lương (2002), Party General Secretary Nông Đức Mạnh (2008), Minister of Public Security Tô Lâm (2023), and most recently, State President Lương Cường (August 2025). From the Angolan side, notable visits include those by President José Eduardo dos Santos (1987), Vice President Manuel Vicente (2012), and Foreign Minister Georges Rebelo Pinto Chikoti (2017).

The two countries have also coordinated closely at multilateral forums such as the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement, and the African Union (AU). With President João Lourenço serving as AU Chair since February 2025, Angola has been promoting ASEAN–AU cooperation, opening a new space for Việt Nam–Angola relations.

Economically, bilateral trade is approaching US$270 million, with the two sides targeting $1 billion following Vietnamese State President Lương Cường’s visit. Agriculture remains a strategic focus given Việt Nam's strengths and Angola’s efforts to revitalise domestic production.

The 7th Meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee (March 2024) set new directions, while Xuân Thiện Group – the first Vietnamese enterprise investing in Angola – has launched major projects in energy, agriculture, finance and infrastructure, marking substantive and mutually beneficial progress.

The naming of Hồ Chí Minh Avenue in central Luanda stands as a powerful symbol of the enduring Việt Nam–Angola friendship, stated the diplomat.

Assessing future prospects for bilateral trade, the ambassador said that economic ties remain modest compared to the robust political foundation. However, a solid legal framework has been established, including the Trade Agreement (1978, renewed 2008) and the Framework Agreement on Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation (2008). Two-way trade has averaged US$200 million annually, primarily raw goods such as rice, textiles and coffee from Việt Nam, and timber and liquefied gas from Angola, he noted.

Chức said that positive changes have emerged as Angola diversifies its economy beyond oil, prioritising agriculture and processing industries. The 7th Meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee identified over 20 new areas of cooperation, and the Joint Declaration issued during President Cuong’s state visit provided fresh momentum.

Vietnamese enterprises are showing growing interest in Angola. The Xuân Thiện Group’s large-scale investments, along with the establishment of the Vietnamese Business Association in Angola (June 2024), have created a reliable platform for trade promotion. The Vietnamese Embassy has continued to receive many requests for market and project information.

Over the past 50 years, bilateral cooperation has evolved from simple trade to investment and technical collaboration, laying a strong foundation for future development.

Chức held that agriculture will remain a spearhead sector, alongside new opportunities in infrastructure, energy, mining, health care and education. Two two sides are dealing with logistics challenges. Việt Nam's support for Angola’s economic diversification reflects not only partnership but also trust, while Angola can serve as Việt Nam's gateway to West and Southern Africa, said the diplomat.

The ambassador underscored that the bilateral relations are ready to enter a new phase of accelerated growth. During President Cuong’s visit, the sides issued a Việt Nam–Angola Joint Declaration, outlining shared strategic visions and concrete cooperation objectives.

To realise these goals, relevant agencies must work closely and effectively. Regular high-level exchanges should be maintained to strengthen trust and create a favourable political environment. Both sides should adopt practical measures to support economic and technical cooperation, facilitate direct engagement between businesses and experts, and address logistical and payment bottlenecks. Updating the legal framework – through agreements on investment protection, double taxation avoidance, financial settlement, and visa facilitation – will also help safeguard people and assets, he said.

Lastly, the ambassador said, Việt Nam needs a long-term strategy to develop relations with Africa, spanning not just five years but 10, 20 or more, to ensure sustained engagement with the continent, which offers abundant opportunities. — VNA/VNS