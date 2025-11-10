Deputies call for greater focus on social welfare and citizens’ happiness

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly deputies have called for greater emphasis on social welfare and the well-being of citizens in the draft documents for the 14th National Congress of the Party.

During the group discussion at the 10th Session, deputies suggested adding concrete milestones to show the country’s achievements in improving the lives of its people.

Deputy Đinh Ngọc Quý, from Gia Lai Province, welcomed the draft’s comprehensive approach but noted that the section assessing the nation’s progress leaned heavily towards economic achievements, while social welfare remained underrepresented.

He said that in 1995, nearly 2.3 million people participated in social insurance, a figure that had now grown to more than 20 million. He added that health insurance coverage had increased even more dramatically.

While around 7 million people were covered out of a population of about 72 million in 1995, today, with a population exceeding 100 million, more than 90 per cent of citizens were enrolled. These numbers illustrated the significant progress of the country’s social policies, he said.

Deputy Quý recalled the intense debates that surrounded the Health Insurance Law. Many questioned whether universal coverage could be achieved, even arguing over what universal truly meant. The law was eventually passed, and today universal health insurance had substantially reduced the financial burden on citizens while improving the stability and efficiency of the public healthcare system.

Social insurance policies had seen a similar evolution, he noted. Initially confined to the state sector, coverage later expanded to private-sector employees and eventually included unemployment insurance.

With the adoption of Resolution 28-NQ/TW, Việt Nam has now set the goal of universal social insurance - a landmark step forward in both policy and implementation. Deputy Quý stressed that including these milestones in the Draft Documents would give a clearer picture of the nation’s progress in social welfare.

Deputy Nguyễn Lân Hiếu, also from Gia Lai Province, highlighted the draft’s goal of providing annual health check-ups for all citizens without out-of-pocket costs, showing the State’s commitment to public health and social welfare.

He said that achieving this goal would require a strategic approach to healthcare development. Scattered and evenly distributed investment would not allow the system to reach advanced regional standards.

He explained that focusing on key areas and investing in specialised hospitals with adequate expertise and infrastructure would be essential for ensuring the population receives high-quality healthcare.

Deputy Nguyễn Văn Cảnh, also representing Gia Lai Province, pointed to citizens’ overall well-being, as measured by the happiness index. He said that despite Việt Nam’s modest income levels, strong social welfare policies had contributed to the country ranking second in Southeast Asia for happiness.

He noted that high income had not always corresponded to high happiness, citing Bhutan as an example of a country with modest income that consistently ranks highly in happiness. He said that from the Declaration of Independence, President Hồ Chí Minh affirmed every citizen’s right to pursue happiness, a value that continues to guide the country’s development goals.

"Happiness is shaped by education, income, and cultural life," he said, but also noting that balancing economic growth with cultural preservation is challenging, with some suggesting small economic sacrifices could be worthwhile to enhance well-being.

He proposed that alongside the Human Development Index (HDI) target of 0.78, the Draft Documents should include an explicit goal to improve the national happiness index, reflecting a more comprehensive concern for citizens’ well-being.

Deputy Nguyễn Thị Huế, from Thái Nguyên Province, supported this perspective, stressing that national development should not be measured solely by GDP growth. She called for governance metrics that would track citizens’ satisfaction and quality of life at all stages - from policy planning to implementation and evaluation. — VNS