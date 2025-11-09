NA leader attends Great National Solidarity Festival in Cần Thơ

CẦN THƠ — Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Trần Thanh Mẫn attended the Great National Solidarity Festival in Châu Thành Hamlet, An Ninh Commune in the Mekong Delta city of Cần Thơ, on Sunday.

Addressing the event, held in celebration of the 95th founding anniversary of the Việt Nam National United Front (November 18, 1930–2025), which is now the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF), the NA Chairman commended Châu Thành Hamlet for its achievements and praised the local board for VFF affairs for its community engagement.

However, he noted that Cần Thơ’s development, including that of An Ninh Commune, remains below its potential, especially since the city’s expansion following the recent administrative unit merger.

He urged continued efforts to promote the learning movement, ensure sustainable poverty reduction, particularly in remote areas and among the Khmer ethnic community, and strengthen grassroots development, underlining that once hamlets, communes and wards are strong, the city will be strong.

The NA leader called on the VFF Committee of Cần Thơ to innovate its operations, stay close to the people, and enhance mobilisation efforts to care for policy beneficiaries, those who rendered service to the nation, and low-income households.

He emphasised that local officials, Party members, and mass organisations must serve as the core nucleus, guided by the principles of staying close to the people, close to the grassroots, and close to the digital space, while listening to the people, setting good examples, taking responsibility, and reporting results. They must also avoid formality, evasion or shirking duties, or acting beyond their functions.

On this occasion, the top legislator presented gifts to residents in Châu Thành Hamlet and Tum Núp Pagoda. The Cần Thơ municipal authorities awarded 20 scholarships to outstanding students with disadvantaged backgrounds. Meanwhile, Khmer dignitaries, policy beneficiary families, exemplary households, and disadvantaged Khmer families also received gifts.

In Châu Thành Hamlet, the VFF has played a crucial role in helping to maintain political stability and social order, reinforce solidarity among ethnic and religious communities, and encourage residents to contribute to socio-economic development.

Nguyễn Hữu Thiện, head of the hamlet’s board for VFF affairs, said the board's coordination with local Party cells and mass organisations has yielded positive results in the campaign “All people unite to build new-style rural areas and civilised urban communities”.

Currently, 1,078 of 1,119 households (98.2 per cent) have been recognised as “Families of Culture”, and the hamlet is being considered for the “Hamlet of Culture” title.

Cultural preservation efforts have been promoted while policies of the Party, the State, and the locality has also been effectively disseminated. — VNA/VNS