Deputy PM visits typhoon-hit residents and schools in Đắk Lắk

ĐẮK LẮK — Deputy Prime Minister Mai Văn Chính, accompanied by leaders of Đắk Lắk Province, visited Xuân Cảnh Commune to encourage and present gifts to residents affected by Typhoon Kalmaegi.

During the trip, Chính visited Huỳnh Thị Nhau in Hòa An Hamlet, a single poor woman whose home was completely destroyed by the storm. He offered encouragement and gifts, urging local authorities to assist Nhau in building a new house and restoring stable living conditions.

He also visited the family of Nguyễn Văn Dờ in Hòa An Hamlet, a poor household whose roof was torn off during the typhoon. The Deputy PM encouraged the family to overcome immediate difficulties and highlighted local authorities’ role in supporting their swift recovery.

The Deputy PM also toured several primary and secondary schools in Xuân Cảnh Commune severely affected by the storm, where he encouraged teachers and students to overcome the aftermath and promptly resume classes. He asked local authorities to continue to provide manpower to aid the schools in recovery efforts.

According to an initial report from the People’s Committee of Xuân Cảnh Commune, 25 houses were completely destroyed, causing losses of an estimated VNĐ7.5 billion (US$285,000). Up to 447 houses lost their roofs, with damage estimated at VNĐ67 billion.

Over 70 per cent of aquaculture cages were fully damaged. Concrete inter-village roads were ruined, with estimated losses of VNĐ74 billion, while several offices, agencies, and schools suffered roof damage and other impacts, totaling around VNĐ50 billion.

Local authorities are mobilising maximum resources to help residents recover quickly and restore normal living conditions. — VNA/VNS