NA reviews amendments to Planning Law to build unified, efficient national planning system

HÀ NỘI – Deputies on Friday morning are hearing proposals and reports on the draft revised Law on Planning, adjustments to the National Master Plan for 2021–2030, and the draft law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Urban and Rural Planning Law, part of the 10th session of the 15th National Assembly (NA).

The NA will then discuss these matters in groups.

At the 9th session in May 2025, the Government submitted to the NA for consideration and feedback the draft law revising and supplementing several articles of the Planning Law. At that same session, in line with the Party’s orientations, the NA adopted a series of historic and far-reaching decisions, including amendments and supplements to the Constitution, the establishment of a two-tier local government model, and the reorganisation of administrative units at provincial and communal levels. These reforms aim to reduce intermediary levels, enhance governance efficiency, and restructure the country’s development space.

To meet the new context and address persistent challenges in the planning system, under Resolution No. 227/2025/QH15 dated June 27, 2025, the NA decided to adjust the timing for the adoption of the amended Planning Law to the 10th session for further comprehensive review.

In addition to the Planning Law, other related laws will also be reviewed to ensure consistency within the legal framework, remove institutional bottlenecks, and enhance the effectiveness of spatial development planning, contributing to rapid and sustainable growth toward the goal of double-digit economic expansion.

Under the Law on Promulgation of Legal Documents No. 64/2025/QH15, the draft law amending the Urban and Rural Planning Law is being developed through a simplified process to promptly institutionalise new Party and State policies on reforming planning practices. The amendments will align with the two-tier local government model, strengthen accountability, simplify procedures, reduce costs, and improve the business environment.

In the afternoon, the NA will discuss the draft Law on Cybersecurity and the draft revised Law on Protection of State Secrets. VNA/VNS