Vietnam Law Day to be observed in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI – A national-scale ceremony marking Vietnam Law Day (November 9) is scheduled for November 7 afternoon in Hà Nội, connected online to 34 provinces and cities, and livestreamed on the National Legal Portal at https://phapluat.gov.vn.

National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn is expected to attend and chair the event, which will also see the participation of representatives from the Government, ministries and agencies, as well as leaders of Party Committees, People’s Councils, People’s Committees of provinces and cities, and the Việt Nam Fatherland Front committees nationwide.

As the country accelerates efforts to streamline its administrative apparatus and operate a two-tier local administration system with urgency and strong political determination, the Party and the State have issued and vigorously implemented a series of breakthrough policies, including resolutions of the Politburo, aiming to drive Việt Nam toward prosperity and power in the new era.

At the ceremony, the Ministry of Justice will launch an official version of the National Legal Portal, featuring new and advanced functions that facilitate public and business access to legal information, provide legal consultations, and support state management in lawmaking and law enforcement in the digital environment in a timely, convenient, and effective manner.

The event will offer a chance for every citizen to uphold the spirit of respecting the Constitution and law, fostering a culture of legal compliance for the goal of wealthy people and a strong, democratic, equitable, and civilised nation.

On this occasion, outstanding collectives and individuals in lawmaking and law enforcement will be presented with certificates of merit from the Prime Minister, while individuals recognised as shining examples in law implementation will also be honoured at the event. VNA/VNS