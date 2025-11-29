Việt Nam reaffirms strong support, solidarity with Palestine

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường has sent a message to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, President of the UN General Assembly Annalena Baerbock, Chair of the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People Coly Seck, and President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People (November 29).

In his message, the President expressed deep condolences to the Palestinian people for the tremendous loss and suffering endured during the two-year conflict, which has claimed tens of thousands of lives, injured hundreds of thousands, and caused devastating destruction in the Gaza Strip.

On this occasion, he reaffirmed the strong support and solidarity of the State and people of Việt Nam with Palestine in its just struggle for independence and freedom, especially at a time when the security situation remains complex with potential risks, despite the ceasefire agreement reached in October 2025. — VNS