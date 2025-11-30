Lifestart Foundation sends relief to flood-damaged communities

ĐÀ NẴNG – The Australian NGO Lifestart Foundation, in co-operation with the Đà Nẵng Union of Friendship Organisations, has implemented an emergency relief programme supporting affected communities in recovering from the disaster and rebuilding their lives and livelihoods.

Lifestart Foundation launched a dedicated flood-relief initiative for scholarship recipients and their households in responding to the severe damage caused by the historic floods that struck central Việt Nam in late October and early November, including many families participating in the Lifestart Foundation Education Scholarship Project.

In late November, Lifestart Foundation conducted field visits and delivered emergency relief packages directly to 50 scholarship students’ families affected by the flood.

This initiative aimed to provide fast, targeted, and practical assistance to help households stabilise their lives quickly, enabling students to continue their studies and family members to return to work.

It said this round provides relief value totalling VNĐ104 million (approximately US$4,000) including rice, milk, fish sauce, cooking oil, soy sauce, shampoo, detergent, toothpaste, and dishwashing liquid, and cash assistance (over VNĐ67 million, or $2,600) in helping affected families repair homes and daily living expenses, and replace items completely damaged by the flood.

This support also helped them purchase new seeds and livestock to restore their livelihoods and regain stability after the disaster, Lifestart Foundation said.

Karen Leonard OAM, Founder of Lifestart Foundation, said: “This relief effort continues the long-standing work that Lifestart Foundation has undertaken to support local communities over many years. It reflects our deep commitment not only to education, but also to helping students overcome the challenges caused by natural disasters. We hope that this timely assistance will help affected families stabilise quickly, continue their studies and work, and feel the much-needed encouragement during this difficult period.”

Lifestart Foundation has been preparing a longer-term strategy for disaster recovery. This plan focuses on rebuilding homes for households in mountainous areas severely impacted by the recent floods and landslides, thereby restoring safe and stable living environments for the affected population.

It will also extend its support to the mountainous commune of Trà Giáp in Đà Nẵng City by delivering 200 relief packages - consisting of essential goods, blankets, bicycles, and electric fans - valued at nearly VNĐ200 million ($7,700). This support aims to ease the burden on disadvantaged households and motivate students in their educational journeys.

These activities form part of Lifestart Foundation’s long-term commitment to improving the lives of disadvantaged communities in Việt Nam. The Foundation believes that with the collective efforts of domestic and international partners, the post-disaster recovery process will be more sustainable and impactful. VNS