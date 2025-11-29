PM calls for rapid home building and repair for flood-affected households

ĐẮK LẮK — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his working delegation on Saturday evening held a hybrid meeting with the four south central provinces of Đắk Lắk, Khánh Hoà, Lâm Đồng, and Gia Lai regarding flood response and recovery efforts.

The cabinet leader requested that local authorities launch a rapid campaign to rebuild new and repair houses damaged by the recent floods, so as to stabilise housing for affected residents by December 10, 2025; complete repairs of damaged houses by December 31, 2025; and finish constructing new homes for affected people by January 31, 2026.

The Government aims to “restructure” housing for residents to better withstand floods, ensuring homes serve both as living spaces and shelters during natural disasters and storms, he noted.

The Ministry of Construction must urgently develop flood-resistant house designs, which could use steel or concrete frames, ensuring a solid foundation, solid walls, and a solid roof, for people to choose.

Local authorities are to begin implementation immediately the next day, following the “six-clear” approach: clear beneficiaries, clear tasks, clear timeline, clear accountability, clear deliverables, and clear authority. Progress must be updated and reported to the Prime Minister weekly.

PM Chính emphasised that the recent historic floods caused severe damage in the south central provinces, amounting to a natural disaster.

However, thanks to the efforts, high determination, and decisive actions of the Party committees, local authorities, people, and armed forces, the damage from the floods was minimised. The PM commended the responsibility and dedication of local Party committees, authorities, and armed forces in protecting and assisting people during and after the floods.

In the upcoming period, local Party committees, authorities, and armed forces must strictly follow the directions of the Politburo, the Secretariat, the Government, and the Prime Minister, especially Resolution 380/NQ-CP 2025 on measures to overcome the consequences of natural disasters and restore production in central provinces. Resources will be mobilised at the local, central, charitable, and household levels.

“Now more than ever, national solidarity must be promoted,” he stressed.

The Prime Minister instructed local Party committees to strengthen leadership, authorities to act decisively, residents to contribute, and businesses to join in with a “spirit of national solidarity” to overcome the consequences of natural disasters.

Relevant ministries and agencies should accelerate environmental sanitation and disinfection to prevent epidemics; ensure electricity and clean water supply; mobilise forces to construct and repair transportation and irrigation infrastructure urgently yet legally; stabilise schools; provide seedlings, livestock, equipment, and technical support to help residents resume production; stabilise local markets; and quickly ensure local security and order, he said.

During the meeting with the PM, local leaders proposed continued central support to recover from natural disasters, complete housing reconstruction and repair for residents, and build resettlement areas to relocate people from flood- and landslide-prone areas to safe locations. Specifically, Đắk Lắk urged an aid of VNĐ800 billion (US$30.34 million), Khánh Hoà VNĐ350 billion, Gia Lai VNĐ200 billion.

Earlier on the day, PM Chính visited the fully flooded area during the recent historic floods in Phú Hữu village, Hoà Thịnh Commune in Đắk Lắk Province, and offered sympathy and encouragement to local residents.

He also conveyed encouragement from Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and other Party and State leaders, as well as the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, to those affected by the floods.

The Government leader visited and encouraged nine households in a hamlet of Phú Hữu village severely affected by the recent floods. In the hamlet, six houses were completely destroyed, and the remaining three suffered heavy damage to their homes and belongings. Division 315 under Military Region 5 has deployed 200 officers and soldiers to set up a camp and organise six teams to rebuild six houses for the residents.

The Prime Minister commended the military forces supporting residents in disaster recovery and requested continued focused efforts to mobilise manpower to rebuild homes before the Lunar New Year. He instructed local authorities to mobilise available forces and coordinate with the military and police to restore infrastructure and production.

"Residents are currently lacking production tools and household items, so local authorities are prioritising support for the upcoming winter-spring crop production," he noted.

He also visited the family of a villager who tragically died in the recent flood, offering condolences, encouragement, and gifts. He instructed local authorities to provide seedlings and livestock to help the family restore production and stabilise their livelihood. — VNA/VNS