Việt Nam, RoK step up cooperation in labour, employment

SEOUL — A delegation of the Việt Nam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) led by its President Nguyễn Đình Khang is paying a working visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) from Thursday to Saturday to enhance cooperation in labour and employment.

During the trip, the delegation held discussions with the RoK’s National Labour Relations Commission (NLRC) to learn about procedures for handling labour disputes, labour mediation, and labour arbitration. They also had a meeting with the Korea Labour & Employment Service (KLES) to explore its support for Vietnamese workers employed in the RoK, as well as for Korean enterprises investing in Việt Nam.

On Friday, the delegation met with representatives from the Federation of Korean Trade Unions (FKTU) to exchange experiences in trade union activities and discuss ways to deepen cooperation between the VGCL and FKTU in the coming time.

At these meetings, both sides commended the strong development of Việt Nam – RoK diplomatic relations and agreed on the need for closer coordination between the VGCL and Korean labour authorities.

Strengthening support for workers and enterprises, and fostering harmonious labour relations were considered crucial to promoting the shared interests of all parties, especially against the backdrop of increasingly robust bilateral cooperation. Human resources exchange was highlighted as an important area requiring further attention.

As part of their trip, the VGCL delegation also visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Seoul. On this occasion, Khang briefed the embassy on the outcomes of the visit and recent developments within the VGCL, particularly the ongoing restructuring of trade unions within the state apparatus.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vũ Hồ provided an overview of the progress in the two countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership, and updated the delegation on the situation of the Vietnamese community in the RoK.

He noted that the community has been growing rapidly in both size and quality, with more than 350,000 Vietnamese currently living, working, and studying in the RoK. While they have made significant contributions to both countries, many also face challenges related to cultural differences, legal procedures, and language barriers.

The ambassador stressed that the embassy has been working tirelessly to help Vietnamese nationals integrate into Korean society while preserving their cultural identity. — VNA/VNS