Awakening handicraft values

Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Ha Nội Support Center for Enterprise and Investment Promotion and the Hà Nội Association of Handicrafts and Traditional Craft Villages recently organised a seminar themed ‘’Awakening the Value of Craft Villages: Connecting Investment – Spreading Thăng Long Culture’. Artisans shared their challenges and aspirations, while experts offered insights to help develop craft villages in the new era.