Spreading humanitarian strength from practical acts

HÀ NỘI — Numerous individuals and initiatives at the recent National Patriotic Emulation Congress of the Việt Nam Red Cross Society have been praised for acts of compassion and humanitarian service that embody the spirit 'for everyone, at everywhere in the new era.'

Among those honoured, Phạm Viết Long, Phùng Thị Hiền and Trần Huỳnh Hoài Phong each shared different stories, yet all reflect a shared commitment to spreading empathy and the humanitarian strength of Việt Nam.

Phạm Viết Long, head of the Front Work Committee of Group 5, Phú Xuân Ward, Huế City, was highlighted as a typical exemplary figure.

Having worked in grassroots humanitarian efforts for many years, Long is known for his initiative, responsibility and dedication to supporting people in difficult circumstances.

Born into a poor family, his childhood was marked by hardship and deprivation. Those challenging years instilled in him compassion, deep understanding and empathy for the less fortunate.

"Having experienced hardship, I understand the feelings of those in need. Helping someone overcome adversity feels like sharing what I once lacked," Long said.

He has directly advised and organised many campaigns to aid poor households and those facing especially difficult circumstances. Whether providing emergency assistance during natural disasters, funeral support for the poor, or calling for Tết (Lunar New Year holidays) gifts, he consistently leads efforts, ensuring help reaches those who need it most.

Between 2021 and 2025, Long and the Thuận Lộc Ward Red Cross team collected over VNĐ700 million (US$26,500) and thousands of gifts and essential items, distributing them directly to people in need.

This year, he plans to continue the 'Compassionate Tết' model, presenting 200 rice portions to poor households.

Beyond relief programmes, Long actively encourages youth to participate in voluntary blood donation and support vulnerable groups. His persistent contributions have been recognised multiple times by Huế City and the local Red Cross Society.

Despite many years dedicated to humanitarian work, Long remains simple, sincere and guided by a 'work from the heart' ethos. For him, helping anyone overcome difficulties is his greatest happiness. This sense of simple joy continues to motivate him to dedicate himself daily, spreading love and helping build a united and compassionate community.

Compassionate porridge pots

For over five years, Phùng Thị Hiền, leader of the Compassionate Porridge Pots group in Cao Bằng Province, has been maintaining hot porridge pots alongside volunteers, sending thousands of servings to poor patients in the area.

Since launching her charitable activities in 2020, she has been the initiator and organiser of the model. She coordinates 30 volunteers to cook and distribute free porridge at the provincial general hospital and district health centres once or twice a week.

Hiền also directly appeals for funding and ingredients from philanthropists, businesses and individuals both within and outside the province.

Thanks to a rigorous approach and the group’s persistence, the activity has been continuously maintained, delivering 200–300 servings per session, equivalent to around 14,000 servings annually.

To date, more than 40,000 bowls of porridge have been sent to poor patients, helping to ease some of their daily living concerns during treatment.

On average each year, the group collects more than VNĐ400 million ($15,100) in cash and materials to sustain the initiative.

In addition to running the porridge kitchen, Hiền actively participates in provincial Red Cross Society activities, such as Tết for the poor and Agent Orange victims, Humanitarian Month, Humanitarian Market, free-of-charge stalls and numerous other relief missions.

The Compassionate Porridge Pots model assigns clear duties, keeps full records and rotates participation to ensure sustainability. This scientific and dedicated approach has made the model a highlight of the local humanitarian campaign.

Not only does it provide a warm meal, but the model also builds a bridge between those who want to help and poor patients, strengthening community trust in charitable activities.

From its initial base in Cao Bằng City, the initiative has expanded to Trùng Khánh, Quảng Hòa and Hà Quảng, attracting more members, students and union participants.

At the congress, Hiền said many families in her hometown still face difficulties, and she hopes the model can expand further to support more patients.

She also plans to implement the 'Cơm có thịt' (Meals with meat) model for highland students weekly, ensuring they receive full meals and can attend school with confidence.

Rescue missions

Among the inspiring stories at the Việt Nam Red Cross Patriotic Emulation Congress, Trần Huỳnh Hoài Phong, captain of the Search, Rescue and Humanitarian Aid Team of Vĩnh Long Province, was highlighted by many delegates as a model of perseverance and community spirit.

The provincial rescue team was established in 2021 amid complicated natural disasters and epidemics, with urgent rescue needs rising, limited resources and a lack of equipment.

Phong and his team had to self-manage, building the team while seeking support from sponsors to acquire essential rescue equipment.

The team has since grown to 45 members, including 25 regular on-duty personnel, and is equipped with two ambulances, four rescue boats and numerous specialised medical devices, most of which were provided by businesses and philanthropists.

Over the past five years, the team has participated in rescue and first-aid operations for more than 1,160 cases, including traffic accidents, drownings, fires and landslides.

They have helped locate and return 33 missing people to their families, raised funds for funerals for 51 disadvantaged cases, and assisted 50 poor patients in receiving treatment. Additionally, the team has distributed over 3,500 gifts and helped construct two houses and two rural bridges.

A highlight of the team’s work includes implementing the Humanitarian Life Buoys model at bridges and the Humanitarian Oxygen Machine model for poor patients receiving treatment at home.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the team was the province’s key humanitarian force. Phong and his volunteers collected over 80 tonnes of vegetables, 10,000 medical masks, 3,500 gifts and organised the Mobile Humanitarian Market model to support locked-down areas.

From 2020 to 2025, the team delivered more than 100 tonnes of relief goods and over VNĐ400 million to 10 provinces in the northern and central regions affected by natural disasters, with the total value of their activities reaching about VNĐ6 billion ($227,900).

Beyond emergency rescue, the team also participates in other humanitarian programmes such as Compassionate Tết, Warm Clothes for Children and the Mid-Autumn Festival for Children, supporting thousands of children in the Central Highlands and other disadvantaged areas. These initiatives help the team maintain a sustained spirit of compassion rather than focusing solely on emergency response.

Last year, the team won second prize nationwide at the sixth Red Cross Youth-Volunteer Camp for disaster prevention and response, recognising their collective effort and motivating them to continue expanding their work.

As an honoured delegate, Phong said: "Through many trips, each time saving a person or timely giving a gift, I feel this work cannot stop. Although I have not done anything great, I try to appear when people need me most. I always keep in mind 'as long as I have strength, I will keep going,' together with others to do the necessary work and always be present in difficult places, saving many lives, helping thousands of families overcome hardships." — VNS