Viettel accelerates 6G roadmap, targets commercialisation from 2029

BARCELONA — Viettel Group has unveiled plans to fast-track research, development and commercialisation of 6G technologies, aiming to introduce made-in-Việt Nam 6G products to the global market from 2029, as the race to define the next generation of wireless connectivity gathers pace.

The announcement was made at MWC Barcelona 2026, where the military-run telecoms and technology group also confirmed its participation in a global strategic alliance initiated by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc to accelerate the development and deployment of 6G worldwide.

Under its strategic orientation, 6G is envisioned as an AI-native system, with artificial intelligence embedded across devices, networks and cloud computing infrastructure. The next-generation technology will be built on three key pillars: advanced connectivity, large-scale sensing capabilities and high-performance computing.

Viettel said it would engage in 6G architecture research, conduct early trials of pre-commercial systems and devices by 2028, contribute to international standard-setting efforts and prepare for commercial deployment from 2029.

For the group, commercialising 6G extends beyond offering next-generation telecom services. It aims to develop, manufacture and market a full suite of 6G technology products, including network equipment, software platforms and AI-integrated smart device ecosystems researched and produced by Viettel.

Lieutenant General Tào Đức Thắng, member of the Party Central Committee and chairman and general director of Viettel, said joining the global 6G alliance demonstrated the group’s commitment to mastering core technologies and contributing to the 6G ecosystem from its early stages.

“We look forward to working with partners to foster innovation and gradually bring Vietnamese-developed technology products deeper into the global value chain,” he said.

Alkash Palkhiwala, chief financial officer and chief operating officer of Qualcomm, described Viettel as one of the most advanced, agile and high-performing teams the company has collaborated with globally.

“We have seen steady progress across the industry, but this partnership has the potential to create something fundamentally different, world-first breakthroughs,” he said, adding that Qualcomm valued the strong support from Viettel and Việt Nam and viewed the cooperation as a long-term commitment.

At the event, the two sides also signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a strategic partnership in AI-integrated smart mobile devices. Under the MoU, they aim to jointly develop and commercialise a flagship smartphone line. Qualcomm will provide or license reference designs and technical support for evaluation and integration, while Viettel will develop, manufacture and commercialise the devices, integrating its self-developed Agentic AI software ecosystem.

The combination of Qualcomm’s advanced hardware platforms and Viettel’s Agentic AI is expected to create a new generation of smart devices serving as terminals within the current 5G ecosystem and paving the way towards 6G.

Viettel is currently a pioneer in large-scale commercial deployment of 5G and Open RAN. With its latest announcement at MWC Barcelona 2026, the group continues to position itself at the forefront of 6G development through network architecture research, core technology trials and active participation in global standardisation efforts.

At MWC Barcelona 2026, Viettel is showcasing 24 technology products and solutions at Hall 4, booth 4E40, Fira Gran Via, Barcelona. — VNS