Vietnam Airlines maintains safe operations as conflict escalates

HÀ NỘI — In response to the evolving situation in the Middle East, Vietnam Airlines has proactively adjusted its flight routes between Việt Nam and Europe.

By rerouting to avoid affected airspace, the airline continues to uphold its commitment to the highest safety standards for all passengers and crew.

Currently, all Vietnam Airlines flights to and from Europe have been diverted away from potential conflict zones and are operating safely as scheduled. The airline is closely monitoring developments in coordination with global aviation authorities and remains prepared to implement further operational adjustments as the situation evolves.

While these proactive measures may result in longer flight times and schedule adjustments across the network, Vietnam Airlines emphasises that passenger safety is the non-negotiable priority guiding these decisions.

Vietnam Airlines advises passengers travelling to or from Europe during this period to regularly monitor their flight status via its official website at www.vietnamairlines.com or Facebook page. — VNS