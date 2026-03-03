Politics & Law
Home Economy

Vietnam Airlines maintains safe operations as conflict escalates

March 03, 2026 - 13:37
By rerouting to avoid affected airspace, the airline continues to uphold its commitment to the highest safety standards for all passengers and crew.

 

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Vietnam Airlines has proactively adjusted flight routes between Việt Nam and Europe, placing passenger safety as its highest priority. — Photo courtesy of the airline

HÀ NỘI — In response to the evolving situation in the Middle East, Vietnam Airlines has proactively adjusted its flight routes between Việt Nam and Europe.

By rerouting to avoid affected airspace, the airline continues to uphold its commitment to the highest safety standards for all passengers and crew.

Currently, all Vietnam Airlines flights to and from Europe have been diverted away from potential conflict zones and are operating safely as scheduled. The airline is closely monitoring developments in coordination with global aviation authorities and remains prepared to implement further operational adjustments as the situation evolves.

While these proactive measures may result in longer flight times and schedule adjustments across the network, Vietnam Airlines emphasises that passenger safety is the non-negotiable priority guiding these decisions.

Vietnam Airlines advises passengers travelling to or from Europe during this period to regularly monitor their flight status via its official website at www.vietnamairlines.com or Facebook page. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Economy

Strategic FDI attraction: from record numbers to real transformation

In 2025, the momentum accelerated further: disbursed FDI capital climbed to US$27.62 billion, the highest level in five years, while total registered capital exceeded $38 billion. Yet numbers alone do not define success. The strategic question confronting Việt Nam today is not how much FDI it can attract, but how effectively it can shape, filter and leverage that investment to serve long-term national interests.

