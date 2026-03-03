SHB receives central bank approval to raise charter capital to VNĐ53.4 trillion

HÀ NỘI — The State Bank of Vietnam has approved a plan by Saigon-Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB) to increase its charter capital to a maximum of VNĐ53.442 trillion (US$2.1 billion), following a proposal endorsed by shareholders in November 2025.

Under the approved plan, SHB will raise capital through three channels: a public offering of shares to existing shareholders, a private placement to professional securities investors and the issuance of shares under its employee stock ownership plan (ESOP).

Upon completion, SHB is expected to rank among the top four largest private commercial banks in Việt Nam by charter capital. The capital increase is set to strengthen the bank’s financial capacity, expand operational scale and lay a solid foundation for its next phase of development.

On the stock market, SHB is among the three earliest listed banking stocks and is currently included in the VN30, which tracks the market’s largest-capitalisation companies. The stock consistently ranks among the most liquid shares on the market.

Most recently, SHB was named Banking Stock of the Year by FChoice, reflecting strong investor confidence and recognition of its scale, liquidity, corporate governance and transparency.

The bank’s shares are also forecast to be added to the FTSE Global All Cap Index once Việt Nam is officially upgraded to emerging market status. The move is expected to attract stronger foreign capital inflows, supporting SHB’s continued efforts to enhance international standards and accelerate comprehensive digital transformation.

Solid foundation for accelerated growth

In 2025, SHB reported pre-tax profit of VNĐ15.028 trillion, up 30 per cent year-on-year. As of December 31, 2025, total assets reached nearly VNĐ892.6 trillion, moving closer to the VNĐ1 quadrillion milestone targeted for 2026.

Throughout its development, SHB has maintained steady profit growth and consistently increased charter capital while ensuring compliance with prudential ratios set by the central bank and international standards. The bank has also sustained regular and relatively high dividend payouts to shareholders.

The new capital plan underscores SHB’s ambition to expand its role beyond traditional banking services by offering comprehensive financial and non-financial solutions to customers, businesses and public-sector partners.

The lender is accelerating the development of strategic partnership ecosystems with major domestic and international corporations, while promoting supply chain finance for satellite enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises and retail clients.

On the international front, SHB has strengthened its brand presence as one of the few Vietnamese banks selected by institutions such as the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, Japan International Cooperation Agency and KfW to serve as an on-lending bank and project partner for key national programmes, including participation in global trade finance initiatives.

As part of its comprehensive transformation strategy, SHB is focusing on four pillars: reforming mechanisms and processes; placing people at the centre of development; adopting a customer- and market-centric approach; and modernising information technology alongside digital transformation.

Entering 2026, SHB sees a new growth cycle ahead. Building on more than three decades of development, the bank aims to reinforce its position as a leading joint stock commercial bank, backed by a solid financial foundation and proven risk management capabilities, while proactively aligning with the country’s long-term economic development goals. — VNS