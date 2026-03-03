Politics & Law
Home Economy

Trade ministry to host livestream promoting Vietnamese goods

March 03, 2026 - 15:00
The livestream session is expected to become a platform to connect businesses and consumers while expanding digital distribution channels.

 

The second edition of the hybrid venue, titled 'Sức sống hàng Việt' (Vitality of Vietnamese Goods), will take place from March 7 to 9 at 62 Tràng Tiền Street, Hoàn Kiếm. — Photo baochinhphu.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade will hold a three-day exhibition and livestream sales event in Hà Nội this week to promote domestic products and spur consumption.

The second edition of the hybrid venue, titled 'Sức sống hàng Việt' (Vitality of Vietnamese Goods), will take place from March 7 to 9 at 62 Tràng Tiền Street, Hoàn Kiếm.

A highlight of the programme will be a three-hour livestream session to promote and sell products from 9am to 12 pm on March 8 via the official TikTok channel of the ministry’s Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development.

The exhibition will feature processed agricultural products of high quality, such as coconut-based goods, and cosmetics and personal care products derived from Vietnamese ginseng and indigenous herbs.

The livestream session is expected to become a platform to connect businesses and consumers while expanding digital distribution channels.

Organisers said the participation of domestic brands demonstrates growing capacity in research and development, as well as efforts to build sustainable local supply chains.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, many exhibitors will offer gift sets at discounts ranging from 15 per cent to 35 per cent.

The ministry said the event forms part of broader efforts to encourage domestic consumption and enhance the visibility of Vietnamese products in both physical and digital marketplaces. — VNS

Economy

Self-reliant railway industry key to long-term growth: PM

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has called for a decisive shift in mindset to accelerate Việt Nam’s railway development, urging ministries and localities to master technology and build a self-reliant industry as the Government pushes ahead with a series of nationally significant rail and urban rail projects.
Economy

Strategic FDI attraction: from record numbers to real transformation

In 2025, the momentum accelerated further: disbursed FDI capital climbed to US$27.62 billion, the highest level in five years, while total registered capital exceeded $38 billion. Yet numbers alone do not define success. The strategic question confronting Việt Nam today is not how much FDI it can attract, but how effectively it can shape, filter and leverage that investment to serve long-term national interests.

