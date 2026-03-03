Self-reliant railway industry key to long-term growth: PM

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has urged ministries, sectors and localities to fundamentally change their approach to railway development, calling for greater technological mastery and self-reliance to build a modern national rail industry.

Speaking at the 7th meeting of the steering committee for key national railway projects on Tuesday, the PM said Việt Nam must transition from relying on foreign contractors to taking control of technology, management and production across the sector.

The meeting, held in person and online with provinces and cities where major railway projects are underway, reviewed progress since the previous session and identified bottlenecks requiring urgent resolution.

The PM stressed that investment efficiency must be evaluated and optimised from the earliest stages of each project, particularly for large-scale undertakings such as the North-South high-speed railway and urban rail systems.

The steering committee is overseeing a series of major projects, including the Lào Cai-Hà Nội-Hải Phòng railway, the North-South high-speed railway, urban rail networks in Hà Nội and HCM City, and the Gia Bình-Hạ Long, Hải Phòng-Móng Cái and Lạng Sơn-Hà Nội lines. Plans to establish a railway industrial complex are also being advanced.

Of the 22 tasks assigned at the previous meeting, eight have been completed and 12 remain on schedule, while two have been delayed pending additional consultations.

Three draft laws and two resolutions have been submitted to the National Assembly, while the Government has issued six decrees and three resolutions. Hà Nội and HCM City have also adopted their own resolutions to support urban rail development.

Authorities are accelerating preparations for workforce training to meet the demands of upcoming projects, particularly the Lào Cai–Hà Nội–Hải Phòng line and the North–South high-speed railway.

Removing obstacles

For the Lào Cai-Hà Nội-Hải Phòng railway, site clearance is underway alongside negotiations with China on related agreements. Ministries and localities are addressing issues involving defence land, infrastructure relocation, drainage systems, material supply and station design.

With regard to the North–South high-speed railway, tasks concerning forest land conversion and environmental impact assessments have been approved. Consultants are preparing feasibility studies and bidding documents, as well as reports on technology and partner selection.

Urban railway projects in Hà Nội and HCM City are being pushed forward, with PM Chính urging the two cities to ensure progress, quality, labour safety and environmental hygiene.

Commending relevant agencies, investors and contractors for their efforts, including work carried out during weekends and public holidays, the PM noted improved coordination and initial positive results.

He underscored the need to complete a unified system of technical standards and regulations for railways and urban rail nationwide to ensure interoperability and synchronisation. Funding sources should be diversified, combining state resources, private capital, foreign loans and public contributions for site clearance.

At the same time, he called for strict compliance with legal procedures, transparent selection of investors and contractors, and firm action to prevent corruption, waste and misconduct.

Clear timelines

The Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance were instructed to finalise proposals on railway industry development and the restructuring of Vietnam Railways for submission in March.

For the North–South high-speed railway, the Ministry of Construction is to complete route alignment handover to enable localities to proceed with land inventory and resettlement planning. Bidding documents for feasibility study consultancy packages are to be finalised this month, with consultant selection slated for the second quarter of 2026.

Describing the Lào Cai-Hà Nội-Hải Phòng line as a project of special importance linking Việt Nam with China and Europe, the PM urged ministries and localities to treat it as a priority political task and expedite feasibility studies, contractor selection and negotiations on cross-border railway bridge construction and financing agreements.

Fifteen provinces and cities along the North–South corridor, together with Vietnam Electricity, were directed to coordinate closely to ensure adequate capital allocation and timely site clearance.

For urban rail, Hà Nội and HCM City were asked to work with relevant ministries to develop common standards, laying the groundwork for a domestically driven railway industry.

PM Chính said concerted efforts and a proactive mindset would be crucial to overcoming bottlenecks and building a modern, resilient and technologically self-reliant railway system for Việt Nam. —VNS