Home Society

Đắk Lắk: Multiple forces help residents rebuild their lives after the floods

November 27, 2025 - 21:45
Troops, police, and locals in Đắk Lắk rally together to clean up and rebuild communities after devastating floods.
Locals in Tuy Hòa Ward team up to clean village roads and alleys after the floods. VNA/VNS Photos Tường Quân

ĐẮK LẮK — Immediately after the floodwaters receded, and taking advantage of clearer weather, numerous forces – including the military, police and local authorities – mobilised to help residents in flood-hit areas clean their homes and restore production so that life can gradually return to normal.

Residents have also joined hands with the supporting forces and helped one another through hardship, sharing what they can and offering encouragement so everyone can rise again and rebuild their lives. — VNS

Police forces in Đắk Lắk help residents clean their homes in flood-affected areas.
Police officers in Đắk Lắk assist residents in cleaning up flood-damaged belongings.
Officers from Tuy Hòa Border Guard Station remove mud in Phú Yên Ward to help residents travel safely.
Army personnel clean village roads in Hòa Thịnh Commune, Đắk Lắk Province, as part of post-flood recovery efforts.
Local authorities spray disinfectant to ensure environmental hygiene after the floodwaters recede.
People in Đắk Lắk Province share medical supplies to prevent disease outbreaks following the floods.
Ngô Văn Chiêm of Tuy Hòa Ward, whose house was completely destroyed in the recent floods, receives community support to overcome hardship.
Residents of Tuy Hòa Ward work together to clean up their surroundings and restore normalcy after the floods.
Đặng Thùy Trang, a resident of Phước Khánh neighbourhood, Tuy Hòa Ward, receives help from neighbours to clear debris from her collapsed house following recent floods.

