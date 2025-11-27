Đắk Lắk: Multiple forces help residents rebuild their lives after the floods

ĐẮK LẮK — Immediately after the floodwaters receded, and taking advantage of clearer weather, numerous forces – including the military, police and local authorities – mobilised to help residents in flood-hit areas clean their homes and restore production so that life can gradually return to normal.

Residents have also joined hands with the supporting forces and helped one another through hardship, sharing what they can and offering encouragement so everyone can rise again and rebuild their lives. — VNS