Deputy PM attends ground-breaking ceremony for industrial park in Bắc Ninh Province

BẮC NINH — Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Thị Thanh Trà attended the ground-breaking ceremony for Phase 2 of the Quế Võ II Industrial Park in Bắc Ninh on Friday.

Phase 2 of the project involves investment and infrastructure for the new development.

The event was one of 11 in-person connection points linked to a central hub and 67 online connection points nationwide during a massive project-launching ceremony held to celebrate the 14th National Party Congress and the 79th anniversary of Việt Nam’s National Resistance Day.

Speaking at the ceremony, Phạm Hoàng Sơn, chairman of Bắc Ninh Province's People’s Committee, said that the province currently has 43 out of 52 industrial parks approved under planning, with a total area of more than 13,000ha.

Of these, 36 industrial parks covering approximately 10,500ha have been approved in principle for investment, while leased industrial and administrative and service land has reached 4,087ha out of 7,425ha, equivalent to 55 per cent.

In addition, 64 out of 96 industrial clusters in the province have been fully funded and are operational, covering an area of over 2,000ha with an average occupancy rate of 73.34 per cent, Sơn said.

Industrial parks and clusters have created jobs for more than 750,000 workers, making an important contribution to economic growth and social welfare, according to the chairman.

Sơn noted that the start of Phase 2 of the Quế Võ II Industrial Park infrastructure development project is of particular significance in expanding industrial development space and meeting demand for new investment projects, especially high-technology and environmentally friendly ones.

The project is expected to help complete the industrial park infrastructure system in a modern manner aligned with sustainable development.

It will also create more jobs, increase budget revenue, promote local economic growth and improve living standards, while reaffirming Bắc Ninh’s open, stable and attractive investment environment for domestic and foreign businesses.

To ensure the project is implemented on schedule and meets quality and efficiency requirements, the chairman urged the investor, consultants and contractors to mobilise maximum resources and organise construction in a coordinated manner, ensuring quality, labour safety, aesthetics and environmental protection.

The project should be completed as planned and put into operation as soon as possible.

At the ceremony, the deputy PM and delegates performed the official ground-breaking ritual for the project.

Nguyễn Thị Hòa, chairwoman of project investor Nhân Đạt Tiến Company Limited, said that the project covers an area of 277ha excluding 8ha of land returned for irrigation canals located in Châu Long and Đức Long communes, with a total investment of more than VNĐ3 trillion (US$114 million).

The project is located in a strategic position with leading connectivity advantages in northern Việt Nam, situated along National Highway 18 and directly linked to expressways and major transport hubs.

Its location creates an optimal logistics network that helps businesses reduce costs, optimise supply chains and enhance global competitiveness.

At present, the project has completed all required legal procedures and is eligible for construction.

The company will accelerate infrastructure construction to ensure land handover to secondary investors from June 2026.

Quế Võ II Industrial Park Phase 2 is expected to become a leading destination for investors in high-technology and clean industries, making a positive contribution to the prosperity of Bắc Ninh Province. — VNS