Prime Minister attends ground breaking ceremony for Olympic Sports Urban Area in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Key projects across Việt Nam were simultaneously launched or inaugurated on December 19, in celebration of the 14th National Party Congress.

At the ground breaking ceremony for the Olympic Sports Urban Area in Thượng Phúc Commune, Hà Nội, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attended and delivered instructions for the project’s implementation. The development is part of a series of major works intended to improve infrastructure, promote urban growth and support long term socio economic development in the capital. VNS