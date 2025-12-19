Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Prime Minister attends ground breaking ceremony for Olympic Sports Urban Area in Hà Nội

December 19, 2025 - 09:46
Major projects nationwide broke ground or entered operation on December 19, to mark the upcoming 14th National Party Congress. Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính presided over the ceremony launching the Olympic Sports Urban Area in Hà Nội.

HÀ NỘI — Key projects across Việt Nam were simultaneously launched or inaugurated on December 19, in celebration of the 14th National Party Congress.

At the ground breaking ceremony for the Olympic Sports Urban Area in Thượng Phúc Commune, Hà Nội, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attended and delivered instructions for the project’s implementation. The development is part of a series of major works intended to improve infrastructure, promote urban growth and support long term socio economic development in the capital. VNS

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attends the ground breaking ceremony for the Olympic Sports Urban Area project in Hà Nội.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attends the ground breaking ceremony for the Olympic Sports Urban Area project in Hà Nội.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attends the ground breaking ceremony for the Olympic Sports Urban Area project in Hà Nội.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attends the ground breaking ceremony for the Olympic Sports Urban Area project in Hà Nội.

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom