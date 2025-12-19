Nội Bài International Airport inaugurates expanded T2 terminal

HÀ NỘI — The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) on Friday morning held an inauguration ceremony for the project to expand the international passenger terminal T2 at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội.

The expansion commenced in May 2024 and was completed after just over 18 months of intensive construction, while maintaining absolute safety for hundreds of flights operating daily at the northern air hub throughout the construction period.

The inauguration at this time carries particular significance, helping to promptly ease congestion pressure at largest aviation gateway in the northern region ahead of the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday peak and the 2026 tourism season.

The project increases the terminal’s total floor area to more than 200,000sq.m and raises its designed capacity from 10 million to 15 million passengers per year, with the potential to serve up to 18 million passengers annually. Operational capacity has also been strengthened, with the number of boarding gates rising from 17 to 30 and passenger boarding bridges increasing from 14 to 27, meeting the strong growth in international travel demand.

Beyond physical expansion, the upgraded T2 terminal marks a significant shift in ACV’s digital transformation strategy.

Rather than deploying individual technologies in isolation, a fully integrated digital technology ecosystem has, for the first time, been synchronously implemented at an international terminal in Việt Nam. From check-in kiosks and self bag-drop systems to automated immigration lanes and biometric security screening, all components combine to create a seamless “digital passenger flow”.

This “digital passenger flow” is seen as a breakthrough step that fundamentally transforms operational methods, shifting from manual processes to automation, optimising operational capacity and elevating the passenger experience to levels comparable with advanced airports in the region and worldwide.

Alongside technology adoption, the terminal space has been designed with an open layout, maximising natural light and integrating green ecological elements. At the same time, local cultural values are subtly woven into the modern space, reinforcing Nội Bài’s role as the first cultural touchpoint welcoming international visitors to the capital.

As the capital’s international gateway, serving state and special flights with the highest level of priority nationwide, the Nội Bài T2 passenger terminal is not merely an infrastructure project, but also a strong embodiment of sustainable architectural thinking under the “Green Airport” approach. — VNS