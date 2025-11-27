Campaign launched to support flood-hit central localities

HCM CITY — The Việt Nam Food Bank Network has launched a campaign called “Miền Trung Yêu Thương” (Beloved central region) to mobilise community and corporate support for people affected by severe flooding in the former central provinces of Phú Yên and Bình Định, and Khánh Hòa.

A key highlight of this year’s initiative is the launch of the digital platform mientrungyeuthuong.vn, designed as an online hub connecting residents in flood-hit areas with rescue teams, authorities and donors nationwide.

The platform provides real-time updates, enabling affected households to report emergency situations while offering interactive flood maps and information on priority needs in each locality.

Speaking at the kick-off event on November 24 in HCM City, Nguyễn Tuấn Khởi, chairman of the Việt Nam Food Bank Network and founder of the Miền Trung Yêu Thương platform, said the system was developed to address longstanding challenges in disaster response.

“After many flood seasons, we realised that information chaos often delays or misdirects relief efforts.”

Miền Trung Yêu Thương is a comprehensive solution to link data, coordinate resources and ensure transparency.

“This is not a temporary campaign but a long-term commitment to the central region,” he said.

The campaign will also prioritise the SOS Food programme, which provides emergency meals and essential supplies to isolated households, the elderly, children and severely affected families.

Volunteer teams are being deployed to support post-flood clean-up activities, school sanitation, disinfection and livelihood recovery for farmers and livestock producers.

The initiative has received strong support from businesses.

Lê Hoàng Lâm, director of Nam Á Bank’s An Đông branch, said the bank immediately joined the effort upon learning of the widespread damage.

“We believe each individual and enterprise has a responsibility to support the community in difficult times.”

Partnering with the Việt Nam Food Bank Network reflects Nam A Bank’s long-term commitment to social welfare.

"The mientrungyeuthuong.vn platform enhances transparency, speed and efficiency in relief work,” he said.

According to the Việt Nam Food Bank Network, the campaign will run throughout the rainy season and continue until local conditions stabilise.

Hundreds of volunteers, rapid response teams and corporate partners are ready to deliver food, drinking water, raincoats, flashlights and medicine, and to coordinate with local authorities to reach isolated areas.

The central region is resilient but always needs nationwide support when disasters strike, Khởi said.

“We hope the campaign will serve as a lifeline for affected communities and evolve into a long-term support ecosystem for the region,” he added. — VNS