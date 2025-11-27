No Vietnamese citizens reported among victims of devastating Hong Kong fire

HÀ NỘI — There are no Vietnamese victims so far in the fatal apartment fire in Hong Kong (China) that broke out on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ministry spokesperson Phạm Thu Hằng on Thursday extended her deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the fire during the press briefing held on Thursday in Hà Nội.

She said that immediately after receiving the information, the Foreign Ministry had instructed the Consulate General of Việt Nam in Hong Kong and Macao (China) to urgently contact local authorities to verify whether any Vietnamese nationals had been affected.

The Consulate General has also reached out to Vietnamese community groups in Hong Kong to gather information and prepare citizen-protection measures should any cases involving Vietnamese citizens arise.

“According to information from the Consulate General of Việt Nam in Hong Kong and Macao (China), no Vietnamese citizens have been recorded among the victims so far,” she said.

The fire that broke out at the Wang Fuk Court apartment complex in Tai Po District, Hong Kong, quickly turned into a tragedy. As of November 27, at least 55 people had died, while over two hundred remained unaccounted for, and dozens of others were in critical condition and nearly 900 residents had been evacuated to eight temporary shelters.

Nearly 900 firefighters and rescue workers, along with hundreds of specialised vehicles, were deployed to the scene. — VNS