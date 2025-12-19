Khánh Hoà Province launches major coastal urban project and opens first expressway section

KHÁNH HÒA — Khánh Hoà Province, on December 19, joined localities nationwide in launching and inaugurating major projects to celebrate the 14th National Party Congress.
A ground breaking ceremony was held for the Cam Ranh Bay Coastal Urban Area, a 1,254 hectare development designed as a modern model with synchronised infrastructure, architecture and landscape. The event was connected via livestream to the central ceremony taking place across the country.
|The ground breaking ceremony for the Cam Ranh Bay Coastal Urban Area project. VNA/VNS Photos
|The site of the Cam Ranh Bay Coastal Urban Area project.
|An artist’s impression of the Cam Ranh Bay Coastal Urban Area project.
On the same day, the provincial authorities opened to technical traffic the first 20 kilometres of Component Project 1 of the Khánh Hòa – Buôn Ma Thuột expressway. The section is one of five key works selected for ground breaking or inauguration in honour of the national event, and is expected to improve regional connectivity between the south central coast and the Central Highlands.
|The access interchange connecting the Khánh Hòa – Buôn Ma Thuột expressway with National Highway 1 in Ninh Hòa Town, Khánh Hòa Province.
|The Phase 1 section of the Khánh Hòa – Buôn Ma Thuột expressway, built by contractor Sơn Hải, has been fully completed and is ready to open the first 20 kilometres to technical traffic.
|The safety barriers along the first 20 kilometres of the Khánh Hòa – Buôn Ma Thuột expressway have been completed, ensuring the required safety corridor for expressway operations.
|Directional and warning signs along the first 20 kilometres of the Khánh Hòa – Buôn Ma Thuột expressway have been fully installed and are ready for technical opening.
|The ceremony marking the technical opening of the Khánh Hòa – Buôn Ma Thuột expressway was held at kilometre 8 on the morning of December 19.
|An interchange on the first 20 kilometres of the Khánh Hòa – Buôn Ma Thuột expressway.