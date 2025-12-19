Khánh Hoà Province launches major coastal urban project and opens first expressway section

KHÁNH HÒA — Khánh Hoà Province, on December 19, joined localities nationwide in launching and inaugurating major projects to celebrate the 14th National Party Congress.

A ground breaking ceremony was held for the Cam Ranh Bay Coastal Urban Area, a 1,254 hectare development designed as a modern model with synchronised infrastructure, architecture and landscape. The event was connected via livestream to the central ceremony taking place across the country.

On the same day, the provincial authorities opened to technical traffic the first 20 kilometres of Component Project 1 of the Khánh Hòa – Buôn Ma Thuột expressway. The section is one of five key works selected for ground breaking or inauguration in honour of the national event, and is expected to improve regional connectivity between the south central coast and the Central Highlands.