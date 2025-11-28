Conference discusses enhancing legal aid capacity

NINH BÌNH — Experts discussed skills for building successful case files during a training conference organised on Thursday (November 27) in the northern province of Ninh Bình.

The conference, held by the Department of Law Dissemination, Education and Legal Aid under the Ministry of Justice (MoJ), is part of the project 'Strengthening legal aid for the poor and disadvantaged groups'.

The project is funded by the World Bank through the Japan Social Development Fund (JSDF), with the MoJ as the managing agency.

Vũ Thị Hường, Deputy Director of the Department of Law Dissemination, Education and Legal Aid, said in her opening remarks that with support from the MoJ’s project management board and World Bank experts, the project has developed the document 'Research report on successful legal aid cases', which serves as an important reference for legal aid practitioners, managers, officers and specialists at state legal aid centres.

Through the conference, participants from localities across the country were introduced to the research report on procedures for building successful case files, especially in criminal and civil fields.

They shared experiences and gave feedback to improve the document before transferring it to localities for use.

The collected opinions will also provide a basis for central authorities to amend and supplement certain specialised decisions and regulations, including Decision 1179 on criteria for identifying successful legal aid cases in litigation, to suit practical needs and judicial reforms.

Conference delegates were presented with the research report covering three main contents: legal regulations on successful legal aid cases; sample case file structures; and recommendations for improving laws related to the evaluation of successful cases, building, digitising and archiving case files.

With the goal of 'participant-centred training', the programme focused on discussion, case analysis and practical file handling to help delegates gain a comprehensive and deep understanding of evaluating legal aid effectiveness in litigation, draw lessons and methods suitable for local application.

It also fostered sharing difficulties and obstacles in grassroots legal aid implementation and agreed on a unified nationwide file-building methodology.

On Friday, within the programme framework, the department would hold a consultation workshop on the 'Legal aid handbook' also in Ninh Bình Province, introducing the handbook’s purpose, construction requirements, users and contents.

At the workshop, delegates would exchange and discuss skills, experiences and issues to note when providing legal aid in civil matters on financial access, land, housing, marriage and family, inheritance and labour.

They are also scheduled to discuss key points in legal aid for children and youth aged 16 to under 18 in litigation; special notes on legal aid for victims of domestic violence and gender-based violence.

This helps legal aid practitioners enhance their capacity and effectively handle emerging practical situations.

Recently, the justice sector has focused on improving legal aid quality, considering it a crucial bridge between the state’s social welfare policies and the diverse needs of the people.

Amid administrative unit mergers and two-tier government models, legal aid demands are higher. It must be effective, flexible, practical at the grassroots level, and ensure all disadvantaged groups have timely and equal access to the law. — VNS