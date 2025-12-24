Việt Nam, Uzbekistan boost cooperation in trade, automobile industry and logistics

HÀ NỘI — Through the Intergovernmental Committee mechanism, Việt Nam and Uzbekistan will continue to further deepen bilateral cooperation in all fields, particularly in economic-trade and scientific-technological collaboration, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thị Thắng has said.

Thắng made the statement at the eighth meeting of the Việt Nam–Uzbekistan Intergovernmental Committee for Economic-Trade and Scientific-Technological cooperation, held in Hà Nội on December 24.

At the meeting, Uzbek Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Ilzat Kasimov stressed that Uzbekistan always considers Việt Nam an important priority partner in the region. He underlined the need to strengthen coordination among ministries and sectors of both countries through the Intergovernmental Committee, thereby helping businesses better tap the potential and advantages of each side.

Uzbekistan committed to creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese enterprises to invest and operate in the country, and proposed establishing a joint working group on trade within the framework of the Intergovernmental Committee to further promote bilateral trade growth.

The two sides reviewed the current state of cooperation and assessed advantages, difficulties, opportunities and challenges in key areas. Delegates noted that Việt Nam and Uzbekistan still hold considerable potential for cooperation in agriculture, agro-processing, light industry, automobile manufacturing, transport, logistics, construction, tourism and culture. They also highlighted the complementary nature of the two economies, which facilitates cooperation in building supply chains from production and processing to exports, serving international markets.

Based on these discussions, agencies and enterprises of both sides pledged to continue close coordination to translate commitments into concrete and practical cooperation projects.

According to the Việt Namese Department of Customs, bilateral trade reached US$202 million in 2024, the highest level so far, up 26.5 per cent year-on-year. Việt Nam’s exports stood at $128.61 million, up 75 per cent, while imports totalled $73.38 million, down 14.9 per cent.

Uzbekistan is currently Việt Nam’s second-largest trading partner in Central Asia, while Việt Nam is Uzbekistan’s largest trading partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Việt Nam’s main exports to Uzbekistan include phones and components, computers, electronic products and components, machinery and equipment, rubber products, cashew nuts, and automobile components.

Meanwhile, Việt Nam mainly imports fertilisers, textile and garment materials, leather and footwear materials, and cotton from Uzbekistan. In terms of investment, Việt Nam currently has five projects in Uzbekistan, with total registered capital of about $4.43 million. — VNA/VNS