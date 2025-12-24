Yearly tax collection exceeds $82 billion for the first time

HÀ NỘI — Yearly tax collection for the first time reached more than VNĐ2 quadrillion (US$82 billion) in 2025, marking a milestone in the effort to enhance tax management, according to the Ministry of Finance’s Department of Taxation.

The ministry’s statistics showed that tax revenue totalled VNĐ2.15 quadrillion as of December 14, 25 per cent higher than the plan set at VNĐ1.719 quadrillion.

Full-year collection is projected to total nearly VNĐ2.24 quadrillion, which is 30 per cent higher than the National Assembly’s target and nearly 27.6 per cent higher than last year. Domestic collection accounts for 98 per cent of the total tax revenue.

Notably, all 34 provinces and cities across the country exceeded their tax revenue targets. Hà Nội is expected to collect a total of VNĐ631 trillion, 32 per cent higher than the plan, while HCM City will collect VNĐ606 trillion, up 20.8 per cent.

For the 2021-25 period, tax collections total VNĐ8.4 quadrillion, representing 86 per cent of the total budget revenue, 1.5 times higher than the 2016-20 period, 2.5 times higher than the 2011-15 period, with an average growth rate of 11.5 per cent per year.

Hà Nội and HCM City are the only two localities to record cumulative revenue of more than VNĐ2 quadrillion over the 2021–25 period.

The tax authority said that the tax revenue structure has become more sustainable, with the contribution of domestic revenue increasing steadily from 82.3 per cent in 2021 to 86.6 per cent in 2025.

Tax authorities also implemented tax relief packages worth around VNĐ229 trillion in 2025 to support businesses and households. Total tax support over the 2021–25 period is estimated at nearly VNĐ900 trillion.

Value-added tax refunds are also sped up, with an estimated VNĐ150 trillion refunded in 2025 and VNĐ770.37 trillion over the five years.

The tax authority said it also increased inspections to prevent fraud, with recovered taxes and penalties rising 166 per cent from a year earlier. — VNS